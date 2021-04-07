LDH announces locations for the J&J vaccines in Acadiana

LDH has announced locations and dates for the Johnson&Johnson vaccine in Acadiana.

The vaccine is a single-dose COVID vaccine. The community events listed below are beginning on April 8 and continue into next week.

To schedule an appointment go online to oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-531. J&J vaccines are available for anyone 18 years of age and older

April 8th

Ville Platte Civic Center

Chataigner Village Hall 10a-2p - no appt. needed

April 9th

Estherwood KC Hall

April 12th

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

April 13th

Rayne Civic Center

April 14th

King Joseph Recreation Center-Jeanerette

April 16th

Acadian Medical Center-Eunice

