LDH announces locations for the J&J vaccines in Acadiana

LDH has announced locations and dates for the Johnson&Johnson vaccine in Acadiana.
The vaccine is a single-dose COVID vaccine. The community events listed below are beginning on April 8 and continue into next week.
To schedule an appointment go online to oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-531. J&J vaccines are available for anyone 18 years of age and older
April 8th
Ville Platte Civic Center
Chataigner Village Hall 10a-2p - no appt. needed
April 9th
Estherwood KC Hall
April 12th
St. Martin Parish Health Unit
April 13th
Rayne Civic Center
April 14th
King Joseph Recreation Center-Jeanerette
April 16th
Acadian Medical Center-Eunice
