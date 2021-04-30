LDH announces COVID-19 testing sites May 3 - May 7

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced COVID-19 testing sites for next week, May 3 - May 7.

These testing sites are in Region 4, the Acadiana area. For a full list of COVID-19 testing sites from LDH, click here.

Acadia

Walgreens

806 Odd Fellows Rd, Crowley

By Appointment Only

Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing or by calling 337-783-8316

SWLA Crowley

526 Crowley Rayne Hwy, Crowley

By Appointment Only

Monday May 3rd through Friday May 7th

9am to 12pm

Call for appointment 337-783-5519

Dennis G Walker Family Clinic LLC

421 N Ave F, Crowley

By Appointment Only

Monday through Friday 9:00am-6pm

Call for appointment 337-514-4757

Evangeline

Evangeline Family Medicine

505 E. Lincoln Rd., Ville Platte

Tuesday May 4th and Thursday May 6th

8:30am-11:30am

337-363-0604 Southwest Primary

Lafayette

We Care Homes

2900 Moss Street Ste. F, Lafayette

By Appointment Only

Monday through Friday

8:00am-4:00pm and Saturdays 9am-2pm

Call for appointment 337-332-4222

Northside Community Health Center

1800 Louisiana Ave, Lafayette

Tuesday May 4th and Thursday May 6th

1pm-5pm

337-232-6787

SWLA Lafayette

500 Patterson, Lafayette

By Appointment Only

Monday May 3rd through Friday May 7th

9am to 12pm

Call for appointment 337-769-9451

Compassionate Care Clinic

3400 Moss St. Suite B, Lafayette

Monday May 3rd and Wednesday May 5th

5pm to 7pm

Call for appointment 337-454-3352

Walgreens

5416 Cameron Street, Scott

By Appointment Only

Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing or by calling 337-266-5884

Total Wellness Group

3414 Moss Street Suite F, Lafayette

Tuesday May 4th and Thursday May 6th

5pm to 7pm

Call for appointment 337-534-0911

St Landry

Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas

8762 La-182, Opelousas

Monday May 3rd through Friday May 7th

8am-11am

337-942-2005 Southwest Primary

Walgreens

410 Creswell Ln, Opelousas

By Appointment Only

Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing or by calling 337-942-4228

St Martin

Walgreens 1401 Rees St, Breaux Bridge

By Appointment Only

Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing or by calling 337-507-3813

St. Martin Parish Community Center

317 Dernier Street, St Martinville

Mondays 3:00PM-7:00pm and Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays 3:00PM-5:00pm

337-342-2566 Ext 3065 or 3067

