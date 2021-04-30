Watch
LDH announces COVID-19 testing sites May 3 - May 7

CDC study finds COVID-19 antibody tests underestimate infection numbers
Posted at 5:05 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 18:05:48-04

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced COVID-19 testing sites for next week, May 3 - May 7.

These testing sites are in Region 4, the Acadiana area. For a full list of COVID-19 testing sites from LDH, click here.

Acadia

Walgreens
806 Odd Fellows Rd, Crowley
By Appointment Only
Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing or by calling 337-783-8316

SWLA Crowley
526 Crowley Rayne Hwy, Crowley
By Appointment Only
Monday May 3rd through Friday May 7th
9am to 12pm
Call for appointment 337-783-5519

Dennis G Walker Family Clinic LLC
421 N Ave F, Crowley
By Appointment Only
Monday through Friday 9:00am-6pm
Call for appointment 337-514-4757

Evangeline

Evangeline Family Medicine
505 E. Lincoln Rd., Ville Platte
Tuesday May 4th and Thursday May 6th
8:30am-11:30am
337-363-0604 Southwest Primary

Lafayette

We Care Homes
2900 Moss Street Ste. F, Lafayette
By Appointment Only
Monday through Friday
8:00am-4:00pm and Saturdays 9am-2pm
Call for appointment 337-332-4222

Northside Community Health Center
1800 Louisiana Ave, Lafayette
Tuesday May 4th and Thursday May 6th
1pm-5pm
337-232-6787

SWLA Lafayette
500 Patterson, Lafayette
By Appointment Only
Monday May 3rd through Friday May 7th
9am to 12pm
Call for appointment 337-769-9451

Compassionate Care Clinic
3400 Moss St. Suite B, Lafayette
Monday May 3rd and Wednesday May 5th
5pm to 7pm
Call for appointment 337-454-3352

Walgreens
5416 Cameron Street, Scott
By Appointment Only
Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing or by calling 337-266-5884

Total Wellness Group
3414 Moss Street Suite F, Lafayette
Tuesday May 4th and Thursday May 6th
5pm to 7pm
Call for appointment 337-534-0911

St Landry

Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas
8762 La-182, Opelousas
Monday May 3rd through Friday May 7th
8am-11am
337-942-2005 Southwest Primary

Walgreens
410 Creswell Ln, Opelousas
By Appointment Only
Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing or by calling 337-942-4228

St Martin
Walgreens 1401 Rees St, Breaux Bridge
By Appointment Only
Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing or by calling 337-507-3813

St. Martin Parish Community Center
317 Dernier Street, St Martinville
Mondays 3:00PM-7:00pm and Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays 3:00PM-5:00pm
337-342-2566 Ext 3065 or 3067

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.