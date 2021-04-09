LDH announces COVID-19 testing for week of April 12-17

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced COVID-19 testing sites in Region 4 for the week of April 12-17.

For a full list of LDH testing sites, click here.

Acadia

Walgreens

806 Odd Fellows Rd., Crowley

By appt. only. Register at walgreens.com/covid19testing

337-783-8316

SWLA Crowley

526 Crowley Rayne Hwy, Crowley

By appt. only. Monday April 12 - Friday April 16 9a-12p

Call for appt. 337-783-5519

Evangeline

Evangeline Family Medicine

505 E Lincoln Rd., Ville Platte

Tuesday April 13 and Thursday April 15 8:30a-11:30a

337-363-0604 Southwest Primary

Lafayette

Northside Community Health Center

1800 Louisiana Ave, Lafayette

Tuesday April 13 and Thursday April 15 1p-5p

337-232-6787

SWLA Lafayette

500 Patterson, Lafayette

By appt. only Monday April 12 - Friday April 16 9a-12p

Call for appt. 337-769-9451

Compassionate Care Clinic

3400 Moss St Suite B, Lafayette

Monday April 12 and Wednesday April 14 5p-7p

Call for appt. 337-454-3352

Walgreens

5416 Cameron St., Scott

By appt only register at walgreens.com/covid19testing

337-266-5884

Total Wellness Group

3414 Moss St Suite F, Lafayette

Tuesday April 13 and Thursday April 15 5p-7p

Call for appt. 337-534-0911

St. Landry

SWLA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas

8762 La-182, Opelousas

Mon April 12 - Friday Apr 16 8a-11a

337-942-2005 Southwest Primary

Walgreens

410 Creswell Ln., Opelousas

By appt only register at walgreens.com/covid19testing

337-942-4228

St. Martin

Walgreens

1401 Rees St., Breaux Bridge

By appt. only. Register at walgreens.com/covid19testing

337-507-3813

ICCHC Covid Clinic

317 Cernier St, St. Martinville

Monday April 12 3p-7p

Tuesday April 13, Thursday April 15, Friday Apr 16 3p-5p

337-342-2566 ext 3065

