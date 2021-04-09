Watch
LDH announces COVID-19 testing for week of April 12-17

Posted at 4:17 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 17:17:08-04

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced COVID-19 testing sites in Region 4 for the week of April 12-17.

For a full list of LDH testing sites, click here.

Acadia

Walgreens
806 Odd Fellows Rd., Crowley
By appt. only. Register at walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-783-8316

SWLA Crowley
526 Crowley Rayne Hwy, Crowley
By appt. only. Monday April 12 - Friday April 16 9a-12p
Call for appt. 337-783-5519

Evangeline

Evangeline Family Medicine
505 E Lincoln Rd., Ville Platte
Tuesday April 13 and Thursday April 15 8:30a-11:30a
337-363-0604 Southwest Primary

Lafayette

Northside Community Health Center
1800 Louisiana Ave, Lafayette
Tuesday April 13 and Thursday April 15 1p-5p
337-232-6787

SWLA Lafayette
500 Patterson, Lafayette
By appt. only Monday April 12 - Friday April 16 9a-12p
Call for appt. 337-769-9451

Compassionate Care Clinic
3400 Moss St Suite B, Lafayette
Monday April 12 and Wednesday April 14 5p-7p
Call for appt. 337-454-3352

Walgreens
5416 Cameron St., Scott
By appt only register at walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-266-5884

Total Wellness Group
3414 Moss St Suite F, Lafayette
Tuesday April 13 and Thursday April 15 5p-7p
Call for appt. 337-534-0911

St. Landry

SWLA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas
8762 La-182, Opelousas
Mon April 12 - Friday Apr 16 8a-11a
337-942-2005 Southwest Primary

Walgreens
410 Creswell Ln., Opelousas
By appt only register at walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-942-4228

St. Martin

Walgreens
1401 Rees St., Breaux Bridge
By appt. only. Register at walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-507-3813

ICCHC Covid Clinic
317 Cernier St, St. Martinville
Monday April 12 3p-7p
Tuesday April 13, Thursday April 15, Friday Apr 16 3p-5p
337-342-2566 ext 3065

