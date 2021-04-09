LDH announces COVID-19 testing for week of April 12-17

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced COVID-19 testing sites in Region 4 for the week of April 12-17.
For a full list of LDH testing sites, click here.
Acadia
Walgreens
806 Odd Fellows Rd., Crowley
By appt. only. Register at walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-783-8316
SWLA Crowley
526 Crowley Rayne Hwy, Crowley
By appt. only. Monday April 12 - Friday April 16 9a-12p
Call for appt. 337-783-5519
Evangeline
Evangeline Family Medicine
505 E Lincoln Rd., Ville Platte
Tuesday April 13 and Thursday April 15 8:30a-11:30a
337-363-0604 Southwest Primary
Lafayette
Northside Community Health Center
1800 Louisiana Ave, Lafayette
Tuesday April 13 and Thursday April 15 1p-5p
337-232-6787
SWLA Lafayette
500 Patterson, Lafayette
By appt. only Monday April 12 - Friday April 16 9a-12p
Call for appt. 337-769-9451
Compassionate Care Clinic
3400 Moss St Suite B, Lafayette
Monday April 12 and Wednesday April 14 5p-7p
Call for appt. 337-454-3352
Walgreens
5416 Cameron St., Scott
By appt only register at walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-266-5884
Total Wellness Group
3414 Moss St Suite F, Lafayette
Tuesday April 13 and Thursday April 15 5p-7p
Call for appt. 337-534-0911
St. Landry
SWLA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas
8762 La-182, Opelousas
Mon April 12 - Friday Apr 16 8a-11a
337-942-2005 Southwest Primary
Walgreens
410 Creswell Ln., Opelousas
By appt only register at walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-942-4228
St. Martin
Walgreens
1401 Rees St., Breaux Bridge
By appt. only. Register at walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-507-3813
ICCHC Covid Clinic
317 Cernier St, St. Martinville
Monday April 12 3p-7p
Tuesday April 13, Thursday April 15, Friday Apr 16 3p-5p
337-342-2566 ext 3065
