Lafayette Fire Department distributing COVID-19 At-home test kits

The Lafayette Fire Department has received another allotment of COVID-19 at-home test kits and will host another distribution.

The tests have been allocated from Louisiana Department of Health. They will be given out on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. at the Robicheaux Recreation Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road.

Each recipient must be present to receive a test kit. Only one test kit will be provided per person.

A drive-thru will be set up at the event and everyone must remain in their vehicles.

