La. Dept. of Health Region 3 hosting telephone town hall for COVID health discussion

Posted at 4:30 PM, Aug 09, 2021
On Monday, August 9, 2021, from 7:15 - 8:15 pm, the Louisiana Dept. of Health Region 3 will host a Telephone Town Hall for a COVID-19 Health Discussion with local experts. Including the following:

Dr. Mary Eschete, MD
Infectious Disease Specialist

Dr. John C King, MD
Pulmonology Specialist

Dr. Elena Mann, MD
Obstetrician/Gynecologist

Co-host: Dr. Chip Riggins, MD, MPH
Medical Director, OPH Reg. 3

Moderator: Steven Kenney, Ph.D.
Nicholls State University

Participant call-in line: (855) 756-7520 Ext.75213#

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

