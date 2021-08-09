La. Dept. of Health Region 3 hosting telephone town hall for COVID health discussion

On Monday, August 9, 2021, from 7:15 - 8:15 pm, the Louisiana Dept. of Health Region 3 will host a Telephone Town Hall for a COVID-19 Health Discussion with local experts. Including the following:
Dr. Mary Eschete, MD
Infectious Disease Specialist
Dr. John C King, MD
Pulmonology Specialist
Dr. Elena Mann, MD
Obstetrician/Gynecologist
Co-host: Dr. Chip Riggins, MD, MPH
Medical Director, OPH Reg. 3
Moderator: Steven Kenney, Ph.D.
Nicholls State University
Participant call-in line: (855) 756-7520 Ext.75213#
