Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be administered in Delcambre

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 8:23 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 21:23:49-04

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced a COVID-19 vaccine event in Delcambre this week.

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines will be administered at Bayou Carlin Cove Pavilion on 605 S. Railroad Street on Friday, March 26 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccines are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, click here or call 337-262-5311.

For a full list of vaccine sites from LDH, click here.

The vaccines will only be administered to those in the current eligibility group.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources and Information
We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana Screening and testing sites COVID-19: Cancellations, closures and postponements in Acadiana Coronavirus questions answered COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.