Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be administered in Delcambre

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced a COVID-19 vaccine event in Delcambre this week.

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines will be administered at Bayou Carlin Cove Pavilion on 605 S. Railroad Street on Friday, March 26 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccines are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, click here or call 337-262-5311.

For a full list of vaccine sites from LDH, click here.

The vaccines will only be administered to those in the current eligibility group.

