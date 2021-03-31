Johnson&Johnson vaccine locations announced for Acadiana in April

The Louisiana Department of Health has released vaccination locations for the single-dose Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
There are locations in Washington, Mamou, Kaplan, New Iberia, Ville Platte, Breaux Bridge, and Jeanerette which will be open in April. Those locations and their dates and times are below.
Unless specified, use this website and number to schedule an appointment. oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-5311
Monday, April 5, 2021
9:00 AM–3:00 PM
Washington Community Center
534 St. Landry Veterans Memorial Highway
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
8:00 AM–3:00 PM
Mamou Rec Center
94 Main St, Mamou
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church
8:00 AM–12:00 PM
622 E. Veterans Memorial Dr, Kaplan
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
10 AM – 2:00 PM.
West End Park
1200 Field Street, New Iberia 70560
Thursday, April 8, 2021
8:00 AM–3:00 PM
Ville Platte Civic Center
704 N. Soileau St, Ville Platte
Saturday, April 10, 2021
8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. (closed 12-1)
Sydnie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center
391 Cannery Rd. Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
Register at ochsnerlg.org/vaccine Or call 1-855-206-9675
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
King Joseph Recreation Center
701 Hebert Street in Jeanerette
