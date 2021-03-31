Johnson&Johnson vaccine locations announced for Acadiana in April

The Louisiana Department of Health has released vaccination locations for the single-dose Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

There are locations in Washington, Mamou, Kaplan, New Iberia, Ville Platte, Breaux Bridge, and Jeanerette which will be open in April. Those locations and their dates and times are below.

Unless specified, use this website and number to schedule an appointment. oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-5311

Monday, April 5, 2021

9:00 AM–3:00 PM

Washington Community Center

534 St. Landry Veterans Memorial Highway

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

8:00 AM–3:00 PM

Mamou Rec Center

94 Main St, Mamou

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church

8:00 AM–12:00 PM

622 E. Veterans Memorial Dr, Kaplan

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

10 AM – 2:00 PM.

West End Park

1200 Field Street, New Iberia 70560

Thursday, April 8, 2021

8:00 AM–3:00 PM

Ville Platte Civic Center

704 N. Soileau St, Ville Platte

Saturday, April 10, 2021

8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. (closed 12-1)

Sydnie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center

391 Cannery Rd. Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

Register at ochsnerlg.org/vaccine Or call 1-855-206-9675

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

King Joseph Recreation Center

701 Hebert Street in Jeanerette

