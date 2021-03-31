Menu

Johnson&Johnson vaccine locations announced for Acadiana in April

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 9:52 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 10:52:15-04

The Louisiana Department of Health has released vaccination locations for the single-dose Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

There are locations in Washington, Mamou, Kaplan, New Iberia, Ville Platte, Breaux Bridge, and Jeanerette which will be open in April. Those locations and their dates and times are below.

Unless specified, use this website and number to schedule an appointment. oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-5311

Monday, April 5, 2021
9:00 AM–3:00 PM
Washington Community Center
534 St. Landry Veterans Memorial Highway

Tuesday, April 6, 2021
8:00 AM–3:00 PM
Mamou Rec Center
94 Main St, Mamou

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church
8:00 AM–12:00 PM
622 E. Veterans Memorial Dr, Kaplan

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
10 AM – 2:00 PM.
West End Park
1200 Field Street, New Iberia 70560

Thursday, April 8, 2021
8:00 AM–3:00 PM
Ville Platte Civic Center
704 N. Soileau St, Ville Platte

Saturday, April 10, 2021
8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. (closed 12-1)
Sydnie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center
391 Cannery Rd. Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
Register at ochsnerlg.org/vaccine Or call 1-855-206-9675

Wednesday, April 14, 2021
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
King Joseph Recreation Center
701 Hebert Street in Jeanerette

