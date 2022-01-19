HAPPENING NOW: Free COVID tests available at Church Point Police Dept.

Free rapid COVID-19 tests are being handed out at the Church Point Police Department.
The tests will be given between 1 pm and 5 pm at the department.
One test per family.
