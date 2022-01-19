Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

HAPPENING NOW: Free COVID tests available at Church Point Police Dept.

items.[0].image.alt
KATC photo
Church Point Police.PNG
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 15:10:36-05

Free rapid COVID-19 tests are being handed out at the Church Point Police Department.

The tests will be given between 1 pm and 5 pm at the department.

One test per family.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

About the Vaccine Acadiana on the Rebound We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.