HAPPENING NOW: Free COVID tests available at Church Point Police Dept.

Free rapid COVID-19 tests are being handed out at the Church Point Police Department.

The tests will be given between 1 pm and 5 pm at the department.

One test per family.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel