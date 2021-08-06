Governor's staffer tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Gov. Edwards' office has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor's office says that no others have been exposed. The staffer is said to be at home in isolation per guidance from the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The case is unrelated to previous cases in the office, a release states. Edwards' office has reported six staffers who have tested positive for COVID-19 since last Friday, July 30.

The Governor's office says they have a high rate of fully vaccinated staff including this staffer who was vaccinated against COVID earlier this year.

"While breakthrough cases such as this one do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness."

The Governor's Office practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.

