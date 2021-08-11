Governor's Office employee tests positive for COVID

Another employee of the Governor’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor's office says the employee has been working offsite, and no other employees were exposed. The employee is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Governor’s office says they have a high rate of fully vaccinated staff and practice all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures. Those include indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.

Edwards' office has reported six staffers who have tested positive for COVID-19 since last Friday, July 30.

