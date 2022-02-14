Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Governor Edwards to hold presser on the state of COVID-19 in Louisiana

items.[0].image.alt
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
gov edwards_AP.jpeg
Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 12:42:12-05

On Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference to provide a brief update on COVID-19.

That press conference is expected to happen at 2:00 pm

KATC will stream the presser online and on our KATC Facebook page.

For the latest on the numbers, see them here

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

About the Vaccine Acadiana on the Rebound We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.