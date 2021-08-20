Watch
Governor Edwards to hold press briefing on COVID surge

Edwards 8-13-21
Posted at 10:01 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 11:01:40-04

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing to discuss Louisiana's response to the ongoing fourth surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The press briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

KATC will live stream the briefing on KATC and our Facebook page. A stream can be viewed below:

