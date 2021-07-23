Gov Edwards to update on COVID surge in Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Louisiana's response to COVID-19.

The Governor's Office says that briefing will including updates on the state's current fourth surge in cases.

The briefing is expected to begin at 3:00 pm

KATC wil stream the press conference on KATC.com and our Facebook page. A live stream is provided below:

