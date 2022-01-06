Gov. Edwards to update on COVID-19 response as Omicron variant surges

Governor Edwards will hold a press briefing on the state's COVID-19 response as Omicron continues to surge in Louisiana.

Edwards is expected to speak at 2:30 pm

On Thursday, LDH reported more than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases with 12 deaths. To see more state numbers, click here

KATC will live stream the press conference on facebook and katc.omc/live

A live stream can be viewed below:

