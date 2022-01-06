Watch
Gov. Edwards to update on COVID-19 response as Omicron variant surges

AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's latest surge in coronavirus cases, on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards recommends that his state's residents return to wearing masks indoors, whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not, if they are unable to distance from people.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 13:04:57-05

Governor Edwards will hold a press briefing on the state's COVID-19 response as Omicron continues to surge in Louisiana.

Edwards is expected to speak at 2:30 pm

On Thursday, LDH reported more than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases with 12 deaths. To see more state numbers, click here

KATC will live stream the press conference on facebook and katc.omc/live

A live stream can be viewed below:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

