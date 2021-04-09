Gov Edwards, FEMA announce community vaccination center in Baton Rouge

The city of Baton Rouge will be home to a federal COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center.

The site, which will be located in the Bon Carre rear parking lot of the old Bon Marche Mall at 7359 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge, will open to the public on April 16, with the capacity to deliver several thousand vaccines a day.

Allocations of vaccine to this site will come directly from the federal government and are in addition to weekly allocations the state of Louisiana receives.

All people ages 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana, though 16 and 17 year olds must receive the Pfizer vaccine.

To get information about the East Baton Rouge site and to schedule an appointment

The site will operate Tuesdays through Sundays and, on Mondays, teams from the Louisiana National Guard will conduct mobile vaccination clinics in underserved areas. The site’s drive through hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays it will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Already in Louisiana, we’ve administered more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, but we have much work ahead of us to ensure that all Louisianans, have the opportunity and ability to access this safe and effective shot that will help us end the pandemic,” Gov. Edwards said. “I appreciate President Biden approving this site for Baton Rouge and for his commitment to increasing the number of doses available in our state. Louisianans can now access vaccines through hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and community vaccination centers and events. Our work with our federal partners, especially FEMA, has been strong for the entirety of this pandemic and I am confident that this continued work will result in even more Louisianans getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

