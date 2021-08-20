Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in Acadiana

The Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Acadiana.

The sites offer PCR and Rapid Antigen tests.

Below is a list of testing sites. For a full list of COVID-19 testing sites in Region 4, click here and select the Lafayette area.

ACADIA PARISH

Acadia Parish Health Unit

1029 Capitol Avenue, Crowley

Monday/Wednesday/Friday

8:00a-2:15pm

APPOINTMENT PREFERRED

To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-788-7507

EVANGELINE PARISH

Evangeline Parish Health Unit

1010 W Lasalle Street, Ville Platte

Tuesday/Thursday

8:00a-2:00pm

APPOINTMENT PREFERRED

To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-363-1135

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish Health Unit

715 Weldon Street B, New Iberia

Monday/Wednesday/Friday

8:00a-2:15pm

APPOINTMENT PREFERRED

To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-373-0021

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex

220 West Willow Street Bldg A, Lafayette

Monday through Friday

8:00a-2:15pm

APPOINTMENT PREFERRED

To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

ST. MARTIN PARISH

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

303 West Port Street, St. Martinville

Tuesday/Thursday

8:00a-2:15pm

APPOINTMENT PREFERRED

To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-394-3097

