Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in Acadiana

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
covid testing
Posted at 3:30 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 16:30:47-04

The Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Acadiana.

The sites offer PCR and Rapid Antigen tests.

Below is a list of testing sites. For a full list of COVID-19 testing sites in Region 4, click here and select the Lafayette area.

ACADIA PARISH
Acadia Parish Health Unit
1029 Capitol Avenue, Crowley
Monday/Wednesday/Friday
8:00a-2:15pm
APPOINTMENT PREFERRED
To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-788-7507

EVANGELINE PARISH
Evangeline Parish Health Unit
1010 W Lasalle Street, Ville Platte
Tuesday/Thursday
8:00a-2:00pm
APPOINTMENT PREFERRED
To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-363-1135

IBERIA PARISH
Iberia Parish Health Unit
715 Weldon Street B, New Iberia
Monday/Wednesday/Friday
8:00a-2:15pm
APPOINTMENT PREFERRED
To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-373-0021

LAFAYETTE PARISH
Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex
220 West Willow Street Bldg A, Lafayette
Monday through Friday
8:00a-2:15pm
APPOINTMENT PREFERRED
To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

ST. MARTIN PARISH
St. Martin Parish Health Unit
303 West Port Street, St. Martinville
Tuesday/Thursday
8:00a-2:15pm
APPOINTMENT PREFERRED
To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-394-3097

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

About the Vaccine Acadiana on the Rebound We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.