Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in Acadiana

The Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Acadiana.
The sites offer PCR and Rapid Antigen tests.
Below is a list of testing sites. For a full list of COVID-19 testing sites in Region 4, click here and select the Lafayette area.
ACADIA PARISH
Acadia Parish Health Unit
1029 Capitol Avenue, Crowley
Monday/Wednesday/Friday
8:00a-2:15pm
APPOINTMENT PREFERRED
To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-788-7507
EVANGELINE PARISH
Evangeline Parish Health Unit
1010 W Lasalle Street, Ville Platte
Tuesday/Thursday
8:00a-2:00pm
APPOINTMENT PREFERRED
To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-363-1135
IBERIA PARISH
Iberia Parish Health Unit
715 Weldon Street B, New Iberia
Monday/Wednesday/Friday
8:00a-2:15pm
APPOINTMENT PREFERRED
To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-373-0021
LAFAYETTE PARISH
Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex
220 West Willow Street Bldg A, Lafayette
Monday through Friday
8:00a-2:15pm
APPOINTMENT PREFERRED
To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311
ST. MARTIN PARISH
St. Martin Parish Health Unit
303 West Port Street, St. Martinville
Tuesday/Thursday
8:00a-2:15pm
APPOINTMENT PREFERRED
To make an appointment: oph4testing.timetap.com or call 337-394-3097
