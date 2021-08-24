Watch
Energy companies requiring COVID-19 vaccine for Louisiana offshore workers

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. AstraZeneca is of the three vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the 27-nation bloc, the other two are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 9:03 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 22:05:08-04

Several major energy companies are now mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, impacting thousands of Louisiana oil and gas workers both onshore and offshore, our media partners at The Advocate report.

A negative COVID-19 test was already a requirement for most of the facilities over the past year, and people who tested positive were required to quarantine.

San Antonio-based Valero Corporation are requiring the vaccine for employees in refineries across Texas and Louisiana. Chevron is mandating the vaccine for workers traveling internationally, those on U.S.-based ships, and those working offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Chevron, along with Hess Corporation, is requiring employees get vaccinated by November 1.

Other companies, like ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, and Equinor, have not announced a mandate.

Read more from The Advocate here.

