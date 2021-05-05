Edwards to provide update on state response to COVID after loosening restrictions

Governor Edwards is expected to give an update Wednesday on COVID-19 in the state after loosening restrictions.

The Governor is expected to speak at 3:30 pm

KATC will stream the press briefing on KATC.com and our Facebook page.

In late April, Edwards announced the loosening of restrictions in the state, leaving mask mandates up to local businesses and governments.

Masks are still required on public transit, in state buildings and at all schools, he said. Any business can decide not to follow the mandate, but of course any citizen is free to wear their mask where ever they like.

To see the latest COVID-19 case numbers and vaccination information in the state, click here.

