Edwards declares remembrance day for Louisianans who died from COVID-19

Governor John Bel Edwards has declared Sunday, March 14, 2021, as a day of prayer and remembrance for those who have died in Louisiana from COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic.

Louisiana confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 9, 2020, and its first death on March 14, 2020. As of March 10, 2021, 9,812 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

"Sunday marks a year since the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Louisiana, and, sadly, there are thousands of empty seats at churches, Sunday dinners, family celebrations, homes, businesses and schools all across our state. As we mourn, I am calling on all Louisianans to join me and Donna on Sunday for a moment of prayer or remembrance for those we have lost and their families and friends who need our support now more than ever," Gov. Edwards said. "We have lost far too many mothers and fathers and sisters and brothers and daughters and sons from all races, religions and creeds. We owe it to all of them to protect ourselves and each other as best we can to continue to slow the spread of COVID and prevent even more deaths as we work to end this pandemic."

Read the Governor's proclamation below:

