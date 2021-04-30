Dr. Fauci joining The Advocate, Times-Picayune for COVID-19 vaccine Q&A

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House Chief Medical Advisor, will be joining The Times-Picayune and The Advocate Friday for a Q&A.

He'll be answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, as Louisiana is lagging behind the national average for vaccination rates.

Fauci will address the pile-up of doses, which suggests a large number of people are hesitant or unwilling to get a vaccine.

Dr. Cameron Webb, the senior policy advisor for COVID-19 equity, will be joining Dr. Fauci.

The interview will take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be posted on nola.com and The Advocate's website shortly after.

Visit The Advocate's website to find out how to submit a question to Dr. Fauci or Dr. Webb for the Q&A. Questions must be submitted by noon on Friday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel