Dr. Fauci joining The Advocate, Times-Picayune for COVID-19 vaccine Q&A

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), speaks during a ceremony awarding the Nobel Prize medal and prize to Harvey J. Alter, Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, at NIH in Bethesda, Md., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Anthony Fauci
Posted at 8:35 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 21:35:32-04

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House Chief Medical Advisor, will be joining The Times-Picayune and The Advocate Friday for a Q&A.

He'll be answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, as Louisiana is lagging behind the national average for vaccination rates.

Fauci will address the pile-up of doses, which suggests a large number of people are hesitant or unwilling to get a vaccine.

Dr. Cameron Webb, the senior policy advisor for COVID-19 equity, will be joining Dr. Fauci.

The interview will take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be posted on nola.com and The Advocate's website shortly after.

Visit The Advocate's website to find out how to submit a question to Dr. Fauci or Dr. Webb for the Q&A. Questions must be submitted by noon on Friday.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.