Diocese of Baton Rouge asking parishioners to wear masks

The Diocese of Baton Rouge is asking parishioners to wear masks when attending services.

According to Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca, the change is being implemented following the new mask mandate for all indoor gatherings announced by Governor Edwards. The mandate went into affect on Wednesday August 4.

The Diocese says that the mandate will extend to include gatherings in Churches and in other facilities operated by parishes and apostolates.

Masks are expected to be worn by everyone attending any indoor Church event including Mass, whether on Sunday or Weekdays, at all parish gatherings held indoors in a church facility, and at all communal celebrations of the Sacraments, they say.

For those that do not feel comfortable attending Mass. They say clergy in the Diocese of Baton Rouge already possess the faculty to dispense the faithful of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass in individual cases.

"Currently, I do not plan to impart a collective dispensation for the faithful for now," Bishop Duca said. "We all understand the principles for reducing the spread of the virus, so please act to avoid mass spread of it. As circumstances change in the future, we will also change our practices based upon medical advice, common sense, and wisdom."

In Lafayette, The Diocese of Lafayette has sent no official statement on masking. According to reports, church services in the Lafayette Diocese will be following the Governor's mask mandate as well. They say a section will be set aside for those who cannot wear a face mask.

KATC has reached out to the Diocese of Lafayette for an official announcement with details on their masking order, but have yet to receive any information.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel