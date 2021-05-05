Watch
CVS Health now offering walk-in/same-day vaccine appointments nationwide

AMY SANCETTA/AP
CVS says they are planning to expand their COVID-19 testing services. On Wednesday, the pharmacy chain announced that it would add rapid-result COVID testing at nearly 1,000 sites by the end of the year.<br/> (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
CVS adding rapid-result COVID tests to nearly 1,000 sites by end of the year
Posted at 11:19 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 12:19:50-04

CVS Health announced Wednesday that it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including 122 locations in Louisiana, with no appointment necessary. Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from the time of scheduling, is also available at CVS.com. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.

As of May 5, CVS Health is now vaccinating in more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and has surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through its participation in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program and Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Second dose compliance is more than 90 percent at CVS Health locations.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”

