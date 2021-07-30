Covid vaccine event set in Crowley August 3rd

There will be a COVID-19 vaccination event on Tuesday, August 3 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm.

This will be the Pfizer 2- dose vaccine.

The event will be held at Love of Christ Baptist Church 1120 W. Hutchinson Avenue in Crowley.

Walk-ins are welcome or to schedule an appointment at oph4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311 or 337-514-1806.

Vaccines are available for anyone 12 years of age and older. The second dose will be given on August 24 at the same location.

