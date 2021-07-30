Watch
Covid vaccine event set in Crowley August 3rd

Posted at 4:07 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 17:07:31-04

There will be a COVID-19 vaccination event on Tuesday, August 3 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm.

This will be the Pfizer 2- dose vaccine.

The event will be held at Love of Christ Baptist Church 1120 W. Hutchinson Avenue in Crowley.

Walk-ins are welcome or to schedule an appointment at oph4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311 or 337-514-1806.

Vaccines are available for anyone 12 years of age and older. The second dose will be given on August 24 at the same location.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

