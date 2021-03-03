COVID vaccine clinic March 5 at Youngsville Sports Complex

Ochsner Lafayette General will be hosting a COVID vaccine clinic Friday, March 5 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Youngsville Sports Complex Recreation Center.

They will have 800 single-dose vaccines by Johnson & Johnson to administer.

Currently, the vaccine is available free of charge only to those who qualify under the Louisiana Department of Health's guidelines. To see if you qualify, visit

ochsnerlg.org/vaccine.

Register at ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine.

An appointment is required. No walk-ups will be accepted.

