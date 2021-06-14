COVID vaccine available at 1,473 vaccine providers in all 64 parishes

The Louisiana Department of Health says that this week, 1,473 vaccine providers across the state will have available doses of COVID vaccine.

These providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others.

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov . In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH’s website.

Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and homebound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

Those with general COVID-19 questions should dial 211 for assistance.

All Louisiana residents ages 12 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A signed parental consent form is required for those younger than 18 to be vaccinated.

Participating providers must give available vaccine doses to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will affect whether the provider receives future allocations of the vaccine, they say.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana.

"We are confident that COVID-19 vaccines will be critical to ultimately ending the pandemic."

The schedule for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Region 4 for the week of June 14-20, 2021 is listed below.

Region 4 includes the parishes of Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia.

Additional events and providers can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov [t.e2ma.net] .

June 14

St. Martin Parish Health Unit - 303 W. Port St., St. Martinville

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

JW James Elementary School - 1500 W. Willow St., Lafayette

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine or 1-855-206-9675

June 15

Iberia Parish Health Unit - 715B Weldon St., New Iberia

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

June 16

Lafayette Parish Health Unit - 220 W. Willow St., Bldg. A, Lafayette

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

St. Landry Parish Health Unit - 308 W. Bloch St., Opelousas

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

Vermilion Parish Health Unit - 2501 Charity St., Abbeville

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

June 17

Lerosen Preparatory School - 516 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

https://ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine or 1-855-206-9675

Acadia Parish Health Unit - 1029 Capitol Ave., Crowley

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

Evangeline Parish Health Unit - 1010 W. Lasalle St., Ville Platte

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311

