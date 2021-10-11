Watch
COVID vaccination events in Region 4

Posted at 10:40 AM, Oct 11, 2021
COVID vaccination events and providers in Louisiana Department of Health Region 4 ( Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, and Vermilion parishes) through Oct. 30 or until supplies last, anyone who gets their first shot of the COVID vaccine at participating community-based sites will receive a $100 Visa gift card. More info at http://Shotfor100.com.

Region 4 Parish Health Unit COVID Vaccinations provided at:

Walk-ins welcome. Appointments at OPH4.timetap.com.

