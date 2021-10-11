COVID vaccination events in Region 4

COVID vaccination events and providers in Louisiana Department of Health Region 4 ( Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, and Vermilion parishes) through Oct. 30 or until supplies last, anyone who gets their first shot of the COVID vaccine at participating community-based sites will receive a $100 Visa gift card. More info at http://Shotfor100.com.
Region 4 Parish Health Unit COVID Vaccinations provided at:
- Every Monday, St. Martin Parish Health Unit, 303 W Port St, St Martinville 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM (October 11th 8:00 – 5:30 PM)
- Every Tuesday Iberia Parish Health Unit, 715B Weldon St,New Iberia 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM (October 12th 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM)
- Every Tuesday St. Landry Parish Health Unit, 308 W Bloch St, Opelousas 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM (October 12th 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM)
- Every Wednesday Lafayette Parish Health Unit, 220 W Willow St, Bldg A, Lafayette 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM (October 13th 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM)
- Every Wednesday Vermilion Parish Health Unit, 2501 Charity St, Abbeville 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM (October 13th 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM)
- Every Thursday Evangeline Parish Health Unit, 1010 W. LaSalle St., Ville Platte 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM (October 14th 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM)
- Every Thursday Acadia Parish Health Unit, 1029 Capitol Ave, Crowley 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM (October 14th 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Walk-ins welcome. Appointments at OPH4.timetap.com.
