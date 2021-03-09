COVID vaccination appointments still available at Rayne Civic Center

The Louisiana Department of Health says that vaccination appointments are still available today at the Rayne Civic Center.

There, LDH is administering the Johnson&Johnson/Janssen Single-Dose Vaccine. Appointments must be made to recieve a vaccine.

Last week, LDH announced the vaccination site which will be open Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

The Rayne Civic Center is located at 112 Frog Festival Drive in Rayne.

To schedule an appointment go online to OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311.

Vaccination Available only for those in the current eligibility group:

• Persons 65 years of age or older

• Dialysis patients

• Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, Heart Conditions, Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, Obesity, Severe Obesity, Sickle Cell Disease, Smoking, Type 2 Diabetes

• All pregnant persons regardless of age

• Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares

• Frontline Healthcare Workers

• Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services

• Professional Home Care Workers

• Law Enforcement and other First Responders

• Election workers assigned to work March/April election.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel