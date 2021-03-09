Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID vaccination appointments still available at Rayne Civic Center

Site administering J&J vaccines by appointment
items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 9:20 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 10:20:34-05

The Louisiana Department of Health says that vaccination appointments are still available today at the Rayne Civic Center.

There, LDH is administering the Johnson&Johnson/Janssen Single-Dose Vaccine. Appointments must be made to recieve a vaccine.

Last week, LDH announced the vaccination site which will be open Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

The Rayne Civic Center is located at 112 Frog Festival Drive in Rayne.

To schedule an appointment go online to OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311.

Vaccination Available only for those in the current eligibility group:

• Persons 65 years of age or older
• Dialysis patients
• Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, Heart Conditions, Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, Obesity, Severe Obesity, Sickle Cell Disease, Smoking, Type 2 Diabetes
• All pregnant persons regardless of age
• Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares
• Frontline Healthcare Workers
• Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services
• Professional Home Care Workers
• Law Enforcement and other First Responders
• Election workers assigned to work March/April election.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources and Information
We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana Screening and testing sites COVID-19: Cancellations, closures and postponements in Acadiana Coronavirus questions answered COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.