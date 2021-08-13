Covid relief grants available for charities, faith groups, small businesses

BATON ROUGE – Starting Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, charities, faith-based organizations, and small businesses can apply for grants to support COVID-19 response and relief efforts in Louisiana through the Louisiana Nonprofit and Small Business Assistance Program.

Eligible nonprofits include churches and other faith-based organizations, public charities, and groups with federal tax-exempt status, such as 501(c)(3) organizations.

Nonprofits must use grant funds to provide aid to communities impacted by COVID-19. Priority consideration will be given to nonprofits providing food, employment, and education assistance programs.

Small businesses must use grant funds to provide workforce development activities that directly address the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency. These activities must involve workforce preparation or must improve an individual’s employment opportunities by providing:

• Academic education

• Basic education

• Job readiness training

• Job search training

• Vocational, technical, or occupational education

Eligible small businesses must have 50 or fewer full-time or full-time equivalent employees and include corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs), partnerships, and sole proprietorships.

Grants are not awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are evaluated based on federal and state guidelines, and on the intended use of the funds. While $25,000 is the maximum grant award, not all approved applicants will receive that amount. The program, created by Act 410 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, has a maximum fund balance of

$10 million.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting applications on Monday, Aug. 16. Program guidelines, eligibility requirements, and the online grant application are available at

www.revenue.louisiana.gov.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel