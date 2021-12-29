Covid protocol back into place for Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has put their Covid Protocol back into place.

The main lobby will remain open as of now. Masks will be required to enter.

Call the office at 337-788-8700 for assistance. Non-emergency patrol needs can be called in at 337-788-8772.

Deputies will continue to patrol and respond to calls accordingly.

Covid protocol is still in effect for the jail.

The offices at the courthouse (Civil & Tax) are open but do require a mask to enter into these offices.

The Sheriff’s App also provides office phone numbers and services.

