COVID-19 testing sites next week in Region 4

Posted at 10:31 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 11:32:06-04

Below is a list of COVID-19 testing sites available next week in the Louisiana Dept. of Health's Region 4:

Acadia Parish

Walgreens
806 Odd Fellows Rd
Crowley LA
By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-783-8316

SWLA Crowley
526 Crowley Rayne Hwy
Crowley LA
By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday 9 am to 12 pm
Call for appointment 337-783-5519

Dennis G Walker Family Clinic LLC
421 N Ave F
Crowley LA 70526
By Appointment Only Tuesday through Friday 9 am-6 pm
337-514-4757

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Family Medicine
505 E. Lincoln Rd.
Ville Platte
Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 am-11:30 am
337-363-0604

Iberia Parish

Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center
806 Jefferson Terrace Blvd
New Iberia 70560
By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday
337-365-4945

Lafayette Parish

We Care Homes
2900 Moss Street Ste. F
Lafayette LA 70501
By Appointment Only. Tuesday through Friday 8 am - 4 pm and Saturdays 9 am - 2 pm
337-332-4222

Northside Community Health Center
1800 Louisiana Ave
Lafayette LA
Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 pm - 5 pm
337-232-6787

SWLA Lafayette
500 Patterson
Lafayette LA
By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday 9 am - 12 pm
Call for appointment 337-769-9451

Compassionate Care Clinic
3400 Moss St. Suite B
Lafayette LA
Tuesday and Wednesday 5 pm to 7 pm
Call for appointment 337-454-3352

Walgreens
5416 Cameron Street
Scott LA
By Appointment Only
Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-266-5884

Total Wellness Group
3414 Moss Street Suite F
Lafayette
Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 pm to 7 pm
Call for appointment 337-534-0911

St Landry Parish

Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas
8762 La-182
Opelousas LA
Tuesday through Friday 8 am-11 am
337-942-2005

Walgreens
410 Creswell Ln
Opelousas LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-942-4228

St Martin Parish

Walgreens
1401 Rees St Breaux Bridge LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-507-3813

St. Martin Parish Community Center
317 Dernier Street
St Martinville LA
Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 3 pm - 5 pm
337-342-2566 Ext 3065 or 3067

