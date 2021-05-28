COVID-19 testing sites next week in Region 4

Below is a list of COVID-19 testing sites available next week in the Louisiana Dept. of Health's Region 4:
Acadia Parish
Walgreens
806 Odd Fellows Rd
Crowley LA
By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-783-8316
SWLA Crowley
526 Crowley Rayne Hwy
Crowley LA
By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday 9 am to 12 pm
Call for appointment 337-783-5519
Dennis G Walker Family Clinic LLC
421 N Ave F
Crowley LA 70526
By Appointment Only Tuesday through Friday 9 am-6 pm
337-514-4757
Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Family Medicine
505 E. Lincoln Rd.
Ville Platte
Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 am-11:30 am
337-363-0604
Iberia Parish
Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center
806 Jefferson Terrace Blvd
New Iberia 70560
By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday
337-365-4945
Lafayette Parish
We Care Homes
2900 Moss Street Ste. F
Lafayette LA 70501
By Appointment Only. Tuesday through Friday 8 am - 4 pm and Saturdays 9 am - 2 pm
337-332-4222
Northside Community Health Center
1800 Louisiana Ave
Lafayette LA
Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 pm - 5 pm
337-232-6787
SWLA Lafayette
500 Patterson
Lafayette LA
By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday 9 am - 12 pm
Call for appointment 337-769-9451
Compassionate Care Clinic
3400 Moss St. Suite B
Lafayette LA
Tuesday and Wednesday 5 pm to 7 pm
Call for appointment 337-454-3352
Walgreens
5416 Cameron Street
Scott LA
By Appointment Only
Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-266-5884
Total Wellness Group
3414 Moss Street Suite F
Lafayette
Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 pm to 7 pm
Call for appointment 337-534-0911
St Landry Parish
Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas
8762 La-182
Opelousas LA
Tuesday through Friday 8 am-11 am
337-942-2005
Walgreens
410 Creswell Ln
Opelousas LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-942-4228
St Martin Parish
Walgreens
1401 Rees St Breaux Bridge LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-507-3813
St. Martin Parish Community Center
317 Dernier Street
St Martinville LA
Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 3 pm - 5 pm
337-342-2566 Ext 3065 or 3067
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers