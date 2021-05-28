COVID-19 testing sites next week in Region 4

Below is a list of COVID-19 testing sites available next week in the Louisiana Dept. of Health's Region 4:

Acadia Parish

Walgreens

806 Odd Fellows Rd

Crowley LA

By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

337-783-8316

SWLA Crowley

526 Crowley Rayne Hwy

Crowley LA

By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday 9 am to 12 pm

Call for appointment 337-783-5519

Dennis G Walker Family Clinic LLC

421 N Ave F

Crowley LA 70526

By Appointment Only Tuesday through Friday 9 am-6 pm

337-514-4757

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Family Medicine

505 E. Lincoln Rd.

Ville Platte

Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 am-11:30 am

337-363-0604

Iberia Parish

Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center

806 Jefferson Terrace Blvd

New Iberia 70560

By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday

337-365-4945

Lafayette Parish

We Care Homes

2900 Moss Street Ste. F

Lafayette LA 70501

By Appointment Only. Tuesday through Friday 8 am - 4 pm and Saturdays 9 am - 2 pm

337-332-4222

Northside Community Health Center

1800 Louisiana Ave

Lafayette LA

Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 pm - 5 pm

337-232-6787

SWLA Lafayette

500 Patterson

Lafayette LA

By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday 9 am - 12 pm

Call for appointment 337-769-9451

Compassionate Care Clinic

3400 Moss St. Suite B

Lafayette LA

Tuesday and Wednesday 5 pm to 7 pm

Call for appointment 337-454-3352

Walgreens

5416 Cameron Street

Scott LA

By Appointment Only

Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

337-266-5884

Total Wellness Group

3414 Moss Street Suite F

Lafayette

Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 pm to 7 pm

Call for appointment 337-534-0911

St Landry Parish

Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas

8762 La-182

Opelousas LA

Tuesday through Friday 8 am-11 am

337-942-2005

Walgreens

410 Creswell Ln

Opelousas LA

By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

337-942-4228

St Martin Parish

Walgreens

1401 Rees St Breaux Bridge LA

By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing

337-507-3813

St. Martin Parish Community Center

317 Dernier Street

St Martinville LA

Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 3 pm - 5 pm

337-342-2566 Ext 3065 or 3067

