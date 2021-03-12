COVID-19 Testing Sites next week

Acadia Parish

Walgreens

806 Odd Fellows Rd

Crowley LA

By appointment only. Register at walgreens.com/covid19testing.

337-783-8316

SWLA Crowley

526 Crowley Rayne Hwy

Crowley LA

March 15 - March 19 9 am to 12 pm

By appointment only 337-783-5519

Rayne Civic Center

112 Frog Festival Drive

Rayne 70578

March 17 and March 18 9am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou

337-262-5311

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Family Medicine

505 E. Lincoln Rd.

Ville Platte LA

March 16 and March 18 8:30am-11:30am

337-363-0604

Iberia Parish

St. Peter United Methodist Church

986 St. Peter St.

Jeanerette LA

March 16 9am - 3pm

337-262-5311

Sugarena

713 Northwest Bypass

New Iberia 70563

March 15 and Tuesday March 16 9am-3pm.

Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou

337-262-5311

Lafayette Parish

Northside Community Health Center

1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette LA

SWLA Lafayette

500 Patterson

Lafayette LA

Compassionate Care Clinic

3400 Moss St. Suite B

Lafayette LA

Walgreens

5416 Cameron Street

Scott LA

Total Wellness Group

3414 Moss Street Suite F,

Lafayette

St Landry Parish

Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas

8762 La-182

Opelousas LA

Walgreens

410 Creswell Ln

Opelousas LA

St Martin Parish

Walgreens

1401 Rees St

Breaux Bridge LA

