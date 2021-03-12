COVID-19 Testing Sites next week

Acadia Parish
Walgreens
806 Odd Fellows Rd
Crowley LA
By appointment only. Register at walgreens.com/covid19testing.
337-783-8316
SWLA Crowley
526 Crowley Rayne Hwy
Crowley LA
March 15 - March 19 9 am to 12 pm
By appointment only 337-783-5519
Rayne Civic Center
112 Frog Festival Drive
Rayne 70578
March 17 and March 18 9am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
337-262-5311
Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Family Medicine
505 E. Lincoln Rd.
Ville Platte LA
March 16 and March 18 8:30am-11:30am
337-363-0604
Iberia Parish
St. Peter United Methodist Church
986 St. Peter St.
Jeanerette LA
March 16 9am - 3pm
337-262-5311
Sugarena
713 Northwest Bypass
New Iberia 70563
March 15 and Tuesday March 16 9am-3pm.
Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
337-262-5311
Lafayette Parish
Northside Community Health Center
1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette LA
SWLA Lafayette
500 Patterson
Lafayette LA
Compassionate Care Clinic
3400 Moss St. Suite B
Lafayette LA
Walgreens
5416 Cameron Street
Scott LA
Total Wellness Group
3414 Moss Street Suite F,
Lafayette
St Landry Parish
Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas
8762 La-182
Opelousas LA
Walgreens
410 Creswell Ln
Opelousas LA
St Martin Parish
Walgreens
1401 Rees St
Breaux Bridge LA
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers