Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 Testing Sites next week

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
covid testing
Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 11:28:09-05

Acadia Parish

Walgreens
806 Odd Fellows Rd
Crowley LA
By appointment only. Register at walgreens.com/covid19testing.
337-783-8316

SWLA Crowley
526 Crowley Rayne Hwy
Crowley LA
March 15 - March 19 9 am to 12 pm
By appointment only 337-783-5519

Rayne Civic Center
112 Frog Festival Drive
Rayne 70578
March 17 and March 18 9am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
337-262-5311

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Family Medicine
505 E. Lincoln Rd.
Ville Platte LA
March 16 and March 18 8:30am-11:30am
337-363-0604

Iberia Parish

St. Peter United Methodist Church
986 St. Peter St.
Jeanerette LA
March 16 9am - 3pm
337-262-5311

Sugarena
713 Northwest Bypass
New Iberia 70563
March 15 and Tuesday March 16 9am-3pm.
Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
337-262-5311

Lafayette Parish

Northside Community Health Center
1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette LA

SWLA Lafayette
500 Patterson
Lafayette LA

Compassionate Care Clinic
3400 Moss St. Suite B
Lafayette LA

Walgreens
5416 Cameron Street
Scott LA

Total Wellness Group
3414 Moss Street Suite F,
Lafayette

St Landry Parish

Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas
8762 La-182
Opelousas LA

Walgreens
410 Creswell Ln
Opelousas LA

St Martin Parish

Walgreens
1401 Rees St
Breaux Bridge LA

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources and Information
We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana Screening and testing sites COVID-19: Cancellations, closures and postponements in Acadiana Coronavirus questions answered COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.