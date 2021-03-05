Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 testing sites in Acadiana announced for week of March 8 - 12

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center uses a swab to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for the COVID-19 coronavirus. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19 tests
Posted at 9:45 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 10:45:47-05

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced COVID-19 testing sites in Acadiana for the week of March 8 through March 12.

Acadia Parish

  • Walgreens 806 Odd Fellows Rd Crowley LA By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing 337-783-8316
  • Southside Community Center 403 4th St. Rayne, LA 70578 Monday 8th 9am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou 337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
  • SWLA Crowley 526 Crowley Rayne Hwy Crowley LA By Appointment Only: Monday March 8th through Friday March 12th 9am to 12pm Call for appointment 337-783-5519

Evangeline Parish

  • Evangeline Family Medicine 505 E. Lincoln Rd. Ville Platte LA Tuesday March 9th and Thursday March 11th 8:30am-11:30am 337-363-0604

Iberia Parish

  • St. Peter United Methodist Church 986 St. Peter St. Jeanerette LA Tuesday March 9th 9:00am-3:00 pm 337-262-5311 OPH & LANG

Lafayette Parish

  • Northside Community Health Center 1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette LA Tuesday March 9th and Thursday March 11th 1pm-5pm 337-232-6787
  • Parish Health Unit 220 West Willow St Lafayette LA Monday March 8th through Friday March 12th 9am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou 337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
  • SWLA Lafayette 500 Patterson Lafayette LA By Appointment Only: Monday March 8th through Friday March 12th 9am to 12pm Call for appointment 337-769-9451
  • Compassionate Care Clinic 3400 Moss St. Suite B Lafayette LA Monday March 8th and Wednesday March 10th 5pm to 7pm Call for appointment 337-454-3352
  • Walgreens 5416 Cameron Street Scott LA By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing 337-266-5884
  • Total Wellness Group 3414 Moss Street Suite F, Lafayette Tuesday March 9th and Thursday March 11th 5pm to 7pm Call for appointment 337-534-0911

St Landry Parish

St. Martin Parish

----
Drive Thru COVID- 19 Testing will be conducted at these location in Acadiana from from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

03/08- 12/2021
Lafayette Lafayette Parish Health Unit 220 W Willow St. Lafayette, LA

03/08/2021
Acadia Southside Community Center 403 4th St. Rayne, LA 70578

03/09/2021
Iberia St. Peter United Methodist Church 986 St. Peter St. Jeanerette, LA

03/10- 12/2021
St. Landry Northwest Community Center 501 Samuel Dr., Eunice, LA

03/11-12/2021
St. Landry Yambilee Building 1939 W. Landry St., Opelousas, LA

For COVID TESTING: Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou

  • You must provide an email address. Onsite registration is available.
  • Results will be available online within 3-5 days
  • There is no-cost for the COVID Testing
  • Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested. (no need to pre-register for ages 5 through 17 years)
  • Wear a mask. It is a self-administered nasal swab test

For more information call 337-262-5311

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources and Information
We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana Screening and testing sites COVID-19: Cancellations, closures and postponements in Acadiana Coronavirus questions answered COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.