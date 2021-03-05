COVID-19 testing sites in Acadiana announced for week of March 8 - 12

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced COVID-19 testing sites in Acadiana for the week of March 8 through March 12.
Acadia Parish
- Walgreens 806 Odd Fellows Rd Crowley LA By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing 337-783-8316
- Southside Community Center 403 4th St. Rayne, LA 70578 Monday 8th 9am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou 337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
- SWLA Crowley 526 Crowley Rayne Hwy Crowley LA By Appointment Only: Monday March 8th through Friday March 12th 9am to 12pm Call for appointment 337-783-5519
Evangeline Parish
- Evangeline Family Medicine 505 E. Lincoln Rd. Ville Platte LA Tuesday March 9th and Thursday March 11th 8:30am-11:30am 337-363-0604
Iberia Parish
- St. Peter United Methodist Church 986 St. Peter St. Jeanerette LA Tuesday March 9th 9:00am-3:00 pm 337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
Lafayette Parish
- Northside Community Health Center 1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette LA Tuesday March 9th and Thursday March 11th 1pm-5pm 337-232-6787
- Parish Health Unit 220 West Willow St Lafayette LA Monday March 8th through Friday March 12th 9am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou 337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
- SWLA Lafayette 500 Patterson Lafayette LA By Appointment Only: Monday March 8th through Friday March 12th 9am to 12pm Call for appointment 337-769-9451
- Compassionate Care Clinic 3400 Moss St. Suite B Lafayette LA Monday March 8th and Wednesday March 10th 5pm to 7pm Call for appointment 337-454-3352
- Walgreens 5416 Cameron Street Scott LA By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing 337-266-5884
- Total Wellness Group 3414 Moss Street Suite F, Lafayette Tuesday March 9th and Thursday March 11th 5pm to 7pm Call for appointment 337-534-0911
St Landry Parish
- Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas 8762 La-182 Opelousas LA Monday March 8th through Friday March 12th 8am-11am 337-942-2005 Southwest Primary
- Walgreens 410 Creswell Ln Opelousas LA By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing 337-942-4228
- Yambilee Building 1939 W. Landry St., Opelousas, LA Thursday March 11th 9am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou 337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
- Yambilee Building 1939 W. Landry St., Opelousas, LA Friday March 12th 9am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou 337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
- Northwest Community Center 501 Samuel Dr., Eunice, LA Wednesday March 10th 9am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou 337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
- Northwest Community Center 501 Samuel Dr., Eunice, LA Friday March 12th 9am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou 337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
St. Martin Parish
- Walgreens 1401 Rees St Breaux Bridge LA By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing 337-507-3813
Drive Thru COVID- 19 Testing will be conducted at these location in Acadiana from from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
03/08- 12/2021
Lafayette Lafayette Parish Health Unit 220 W Willow St. Lafayette, LA
03/08/2021
Acadia Southside Community Center 403 4th St. Rayne, LA 70578
03/09/2021
Iberia St. Peter United Methodist Church 986 St. Peter St. Jeanerette, LA
03/10- 12/2021
St. Landry Northwest Community Center 501 Samuel Dr., Eunice, LA
03/11-12/2021
St. Landry Yambilee Building 1939 W. Landry St., Opelousas, LA
For COVID TESTING: Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
- You must provide an email address. Onsite registration is available.
- Results will be available online within 3-5 days
- There is no-cost for the COVID Testing
- Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested. (no need to pre-register for ages 5 through 17 years)
- Wear a mask. It is a self-administered nasal swab test
For more information call 337-262-5311
