COVID-19 testing sites announced for week of March 29

Mary OConnell
Covid testing
Posted at 8:30 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 09:30:06-04

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced COVID-19 testing sites that will be available to residents in Acadiana for the week of March 29, 2021.

Below is a list by parish:

Acadia

  • Walgreens 806 Odd Fellows Rd Crowley LA By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing 337-783-8316
  • SWLA Crowley 526 Crowley Rayne Hwy Crowley LA By Appointment Only: Monday March 29th through Thursday April 1st 9am to 12pm Call for appointment 337-783-5519

Evangeline

  • Family Medicine 505 E. Lincoln Rd. Ville Platte LA Tuesday March 30th and Thursday April 1st 8:30am-11:30am 337-363-0604 Southwest Primary

Lafayette

  • Northside Community Health Center 1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette LA Tuesday March 30th and Thursday April 1st 1pm-5pm 337-232-6787
  • SWLA Lafayette 500 Patterson Lafayette LA By Appointment Only: Monday March 29th through Thursday April 1st 9am to 12pm Call for appointment 337-769-9451
  • Compassionate Care Clinic 3400 Moss St. Suite B Lafayette LA Monday March 29th and Wednesday March 31st 5pm to 7pm Call for appointment 337-454-3352
  • Walgreens 5416 Cameron Street Scott LA By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing 337-266-5884
  • Total Wellness Group 3414 Moss Street Suite F, Lafayette Tuesday March 30th and Thursday April 1st 5pm to 7pm Call for appointment 337-534-0911

St Landry

  • Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas 8762 La-182 Opelousas LA Monday March 29th through Thursday April 1st 8am-11am 337-942-2005 Southwest Primary
  • Walgreens 410 Creswell Ln Opelousas LA By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing 337-942-4228

St Martin

