COVID-19 testing sites announced for week of March 29

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced COVID-19 testing sites that will be available to residents in Acadiana for the week of March 29, 2021.

Below is a list by parish:

Acadia



Walgreens 806 Odd Fellows Rd Crowley LA By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing 337-783-8316

SWLA Crowley 526 Crowley Rayne Hwy Crowley LA By Appointment Only: Monday March 29th through Thursday April 1st 9am to 12pm Call for appointment 337-783-5519

Evangeline



Family Medicine 505 E. Lincoln Rd. Ville Platte LA Tuesday March 30th and Thursday April 1st 8:30am-11:30am 337-363-0604 Southwest Primary

Lafayette



Northside Community Health Center 1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette LA Tuesday March 30th and Thursday April 1st 1pm-5pm 337-232-6787

SWLA Lafayette 500 Patterson Lafayette LA By Appointment Only: Monday March 29th through Thursday April 1st 9am to 12pm Call for appointment 337-769-9451

Compassionate Care Clinic 3400 Moss St. Suite B Lafayette LA Monday March 29th and Wednesday March 31st 5pm to 7pm Call for appointment 337-454-3352

Walgreens 5416 Cameron Street Scott LA By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing 337-266-5884

Total Wellness Group 3414 Moss Street Suite F, Lafayette Tuesday March 30th and Thursday April 1st 5pm to 7pm Call for appointment 337-534-0911

St Landry



Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas 8762 La-182 Opelousas LA Monday March 29th through Thursday April 1st 8am-11am 337-942-2005 Southwest Primary

Walgreens 410 Creswell Ln Opelousas LA By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing 337-942-4228

St Martin



Walgreens 1401 Rees St Breaux Bridge LA By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing 337-507-3813

