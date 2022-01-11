COVID-19: State update - 949,941 coronavirus cases, 15,102 deaths

As of January 11, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 12,494 and there have been 29 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 949,941. The current total death count is 15,102.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 66 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 23 to December 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 77 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,147 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,844,675 doses, including 2,353,203 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 307,668 vaccine series have been initiated and 277,193 (45.74% of the population) have been completed. A total of 819,725 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,905 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 111 from Monday). Of those patients, 98 were on ventilators (up 12 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,823 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 12,312 cases (up 178) | 258 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 41,198 cases (up 376) | 641 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 6,681 cases (up 103) | 144 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 15,165 cases (up 187) | 234 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 5,407 cases (up 48) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 47,529 cases (up 541) | 420 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 16,488 cases (up 151) | 354 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 10,068 cases (up 50) | 164 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 10,220 cases (up 76) | 235 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,951 (up 113) | 196 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————————

FROM MONDAY:

As of January 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 29,019 and there have been 19 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 937,447. The current total death count is 15,073.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 66 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 23 to December 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 77 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,147 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,844,675 doses, including 2,353,203 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 307,668 vaccine series have been initiated and 277,193 (45.74% of the population) have been completed. A total of 819,725 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,794 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 273 from Friday). Of those patients, 86 were on ventilators (up 18 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 4,890 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 12,134 cases (up 260) | 257 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 40,822 cases (up 1,009) | 640 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,578 cases (up 108) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 14,978 cases (up 312) | 233 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 5,359 cases (up 135) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 46,988 cases (up 1,682) | 420 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 16,337 cases (up 456) | 354 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 10,018 cases (up 422) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 10,144 cases (up 195) | 234 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,838 (up 311) | 196 deaths (up 1)

————————————————

FROM FRIDAY:

As of January 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 14,802 and there have been 16 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 908,428. The current total death count is 15,054.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 66 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 23 to December 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 78 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,814 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,827,528 doses, including 2,346,071 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 306,700 vaccine series have been initiated and 276,483 (45.62% of the population) have been completed. A total of 793,119 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,521 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 109 from Thursday). Of those patients, 68 were on ventilators (up 8 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 2,033 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 11,874 cases (up 111) | 257 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 39,813 cases (up 501) | 640 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 6,470 cases (up 32) | 143 deaths (down 1)

Iberia - 14,666 cases (up 119) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,224 cases (up 58) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 45,306 cases (up 659) | 419 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 15,881 cases (up 243) | 354 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 9,596 cases (up 128) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 9,949 cases (up 107) | 233 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 11,527 (up 75) | 195 deaths (no change)

————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY:

As of January 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 14,077 and there have been 12 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 893,626. The current total death count is 15,038.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 66 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 23 to December 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 76 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 13,603 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,809,714 doses, including 2,338,514 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 305,708 vaccine series have been initiated and 275,561 (45.47% of the population) have been completed. A total of 769,251 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,412 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 125 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 60 were on ventilators (up 12 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 2,569 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 11,763 cases (up 156) | 257 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 39,312 cases (up 571) | 639 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,438 cases (up 77) | 144 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 14,547 cases (up 297) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,166 cases (up 53) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 44,647 cases (up 803) | 419 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 15,638 cases (up 203) | 354 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 9,468 cases (up 140) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 9,842 cases (up 123) | 233 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,452 (up 146) | 195 deaths (no change)

————————————————

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of January 5, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 10,403 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 879,549. The current total death count is 15,027.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 66 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 16 to December 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 76 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 13,603 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,809,714 doses, including 2,338,514 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 305,708 vaccine series have been initiated and 275,561 (45.47% of the population) have been completed. A total of 769,251 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,287 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 61 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 48 were on ventilators (down 6 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,541 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 11,607 cases (up 117) | 257 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 38,741 cases (up 378) | 639 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,361 cases (up 51) | 144 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 14,250 cases (up 126) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,113 cases (up 44) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 43,844 cases (up 381) | 419 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 15,435 cases (up 118) | 353 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 9,328 cases (up 68) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 9,719 cases (up 125) | 232 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 11,306 (up 133) | 195 deaths (no change)

————————————————

FROM TUESDAY:

As of January 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 9,290 and there have been 17 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 869,146. The current total death count is 15,018.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64 percent of cases and 75 percent of deaths from December 16 to December 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 77 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 13,603 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,809,714 doses, including 2,338,514 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 305,708 vaccine series have been initiated and 275,561 (45.47% of the population) have been completed. A total of 769,251 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,226 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 120 from Monday). Of those patients, 54 were on ventilators (up 4 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 2,283 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 11,487 cases (up 82) | 257 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 38,363 cases (up 1,378) | 639 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,310 cases (up 33) | 144 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 14,124 cases (up 101) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,069 cases (up 35) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 43,463 cases (up 315) | 417 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 15,317 cases (up 103) | 353 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 9,260 cases (up 48) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 9,594 cases (up 81) | 232 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,173 (up 107) | 195 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel