COVID-19: State update - 859,856 coronavirus cases, 15,001 deaths

As of January 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 31,161 and there have been 15 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 859,856. The current total death count is 15,001.

The number of cases reported on Monday are cumulative from December 30, 2021.

Since Sunday, January 3, 5,873 new cases out of 24,241 tests have been reported. LDH says that test volume dropped dramatically over the holiday because testing sites were closed everywhere on Saturday and closed most places on Sunday.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64 percent of cases and 75 percent of deaths from December 16 to December 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 77 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,560 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,796,111 doses, including 2,333,423 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 304,880 vaccine series have been initiated and 274,961 (45.37% of the population) have been completed. A total of 747,574 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 1,106 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 344 from Thursday). Of those patients, 50 were on ventilators (up 18 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 3,451 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Thursday, December 30.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 11,405 cases (up 273) | 256 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 36,985 cases (up 76) | 639 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 6,277 cases (up 146) | 144 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 14,023 cases (up 476) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 5,034 cases (up 83) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 43,148 cases (up 1,340) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 15,214 cases (up 320) | 353 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 9,212 cases (up 231) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 9,513 cases (up 309) | 231 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 11,066 (up 197) | 195 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

————————————————

FROM THURSDAY:

As of December 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 12,467 and there have been 2 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 828,695. The current total death count is 14,986.

According to LDH, Thursday's number is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was 9,378 cases reported on December 29, 2021.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64 percent of cases and 75 percent of deaths from December 16 to December 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 75 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,560 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,796,111 doses, including 2,333,423 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 304,880 vaccine series have been initiated and 274,961 (45.37% of the population) have been completed. A total of 747,574 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 762 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 103 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 32 were on ventilators (up 4 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,688 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Tuesday, December 28.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 11,132 cases (up 96) | 256 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 36,906 cases (up 416) | 637 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,131 cases (up 43) | 144 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 13,547 cases (up 248) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,951 cases (up 35) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 41,808 cases (up 409) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,894 cases (up 106) | 352 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,981 cases (up 111) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 9,204 cases (up 128) | 230 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,869 (up 96) | 195 deaths (no change)

————————————————

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of December 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by a record of 9,378 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 816,228. The current total death count is 14,983.

According to LDH, Wednesday's number is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was 7,548 cases reported on August 13, 2021.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64 percent of cases and 75 percent of deaths from December 16 to December 22, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 77 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 9,195 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,777,551 doses, including 2,325,707 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 303,773 vaccine series have been initiated and 273,974 (45.21% of the population) have been completed. A total of 718,168 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 659 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 145 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 28 were on ventilators (up 7 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,564 new cases and 1 new death reported since Tuesday, December 28.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 11,036 cases (up 86) | 256 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 36,490 cases (up 310) | 637 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,088 cases (up 53) | 144 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 13,299 cases (up 226) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,916 cases (up 35) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 41,399 cases (up 141) | 415 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,788 cases (up 85) | 352 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,870 cases (up 76) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 9,076 cases (up 117) | 230 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,773 (up 114) | 195 deaths (no change)

————————————————

FROM TUESDAY:

As of December 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 4,313 and there have been eight new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 806,850. The current total death count is 14,978.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69 percent of cases and 82 percent of deaths from December 9 to December 15, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 79 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 9,195 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,777,551 doses, including 2,325,707 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 303,773 vaccine series have been initiated and 273,974 (45.21% of the population) have been completed. A total of 718,168 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here.

LDH reports that 514 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 65 from Monday). Of those patients, 35 were on ventilators (up seven from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 520 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Monday, December 27.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,950 cases (up 24) | 255 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 36,180 cases (up 172) | 637 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,035 cases (up 15) | 144 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 13,073 cases (up 47) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,881 cases (up 12) | 133 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 40,937 cases (up 141) | 415 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 14,703 cases (up 20) | 352 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,794 cases (up 27) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,959 cases (up 33) | 230 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,659 (up 29) | 195 deaths (no change)

—————————————

FROM MONDAY:

As of December 27, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 12,164 and there have been 17 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 802,537. The current total death count is 14,970.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69 percent of cases and 82 percent of deaths from December 9 to December 15, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 80 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 9,195 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,777,551 doses, including 2,325,707 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 303,773 vaccine series have been initiated and 273,974 (45.21% of the population) have been completed. A total of 718,168 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

449 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 143 from Thursday). 27 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,576 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Thursday, December 23.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,926 cases (up 255) | 255 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 36,008 cases (up 392) | 637 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,020 cases (up 34) | 144 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 13,026 cases (up 190) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,869 cases (up 17) | 133 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 40,796 cases (up 440) | 413 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 14,683 cases (up 89) | 352 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,767 cases (up 90) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,926 cases (up 230) | 230 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,630 (up 75) | 195 deaths (no change)

——————————————————————

FROM THURSDAY:

As of December 23, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,835 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 790,373. The current total death count is 14,953.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69 percent of cases and 82 percent of deaths from December 9 to December 15, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 12,817 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,745,432 doses, including 2,310,607 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 302,106 vaccine series have been initiated and 272,386 (44.94% of the population) have been completed. A total of 661,441 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

306 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 34 from Wednesday). 32 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 312 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,817 cases (up 16)| 255 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 35,616 cases (up 76) | 637 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,986 cases (up 1) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,836 cases (up 33) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,852 cases (up 2) | 132 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 40,356 cases (up 97) | 411 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,594 cases (up 17) | 352 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,677 cases (up 29) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,786 cases (up 31) | 229 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,555 (up 10) | 195 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel