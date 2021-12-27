COVID-19: State Update - 802,537 cases, 14,970 deaths

As of December 27, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 12,164 and there have been 17 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. LDH last updated state coronavirus numbers on Thursday, December 23, meaning 12,164 cases total were reported over the 4-day holiday weekend. 2,619 cases were reported since Sunday.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 802,537. The current total death count is 14,970.

"Due to the sharp increases in cases, we are reporting out today even though it's a state holiday. Since yesterday, 2,619 new #COVID cases have been reported to the state. That's out of 12,831 tests. 20% of the cases reported since yesterday resulted in new cases," LDH said in a tweet. "That means over the 4-day holiday weekend we are reporting 12,164 total cases reported to the state. Of these new cases reported to us since 12/23, 99% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings. This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares among 18-29yo (27%) and 30-39yo (21%). This update includes new cases across all regions of the state, with 40% coming from Region 1 (Greater New Orleans), 13% coming from Region 7 (Northwest) and 11% coming from Region 2 (Baton Rouge). Tragically, we report 17 additional #COVID deaths reported to the state since 12/23. #Omicron is surging. Those who are not vaccinated are not protected. Please take precautions as you gather and celebrate with loved ones this holiday season. Wear your mask, get boosted if eligible, work remotely if possible, & limit your exposure to those outside your household."

Due to the sharp increases in cases, we are reporting out today even though it’s a state holiday. Since yesterday, 2,619 new #COVID cases have been reported to the state. That’s out of 12,831 tests. 20% of the tests reported since yesterday resulted in new cases. pic.twitter.com/kldue5axoA — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 27, 2021

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69 percent of cases and 82 percent of deaths from December 9 to December 15, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 80 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 9,195 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,777,551 doses, including 2,325,707 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 303,773 vaccine series have been initiated and 273,974 (45.21% of the population) have been completed. A total of 718,168 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

449 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 143 from Thursday). 27 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,576 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Thursday, December 23.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,926 cases (up 255) | 255 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 36,008 cases (up 392) | 637 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 6,020 cases (up 34) | 144 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 13,026 cases (up 190) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,869 cases (up 17) | 133 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 40,796 cases (up 440) | 413 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 14,683 cases (up 89) | 352 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,767 cases (up 90) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,926 cases (up 230) | 230 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,630 (up 75) | 195 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel