COVID-19: State Update - 787,538 cases, 14,945 deaths

As of December 22, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,205 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 787,538. The current total death count is 14,945.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69 percent of cases and 82 percent of deaths from December 9 to December 15, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 84 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 12,817 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,745,432 doses, including 2,310,607 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 302,106 vaccine series have been initiated and 272,386 (44.94% of the population) have been completed. A total of 661,441 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

272 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 7 from Tuesday). 35 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 314 new cases and 1 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,801 cases (up 16)| 255 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 35,540 cases (up 72) | 637 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,985 cases (up 15) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,803 cases (up 28) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,850 cases (up 5) | 132 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 40,259 cases (up 67) | 411 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,577 cases (up 22) | 352 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,648 cases (up 7) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,755 cases (up 44) | 229 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,545 (up 38) | 195 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————————————

FROM TUESDAY:

As of December 21, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,729 and there have been 3 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 785,333. The current total death count is 14,937.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 2 to December 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 79 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 12,817 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,745,432 doses, including 2,310,607 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 302,106 vaccine series have been initiated and 272,386 (44.94% of the population) have been completed. A total of 661,441 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

265 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 24 from Monday). 35 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 218 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,785 cases (up 9)| 254 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 35,468 cases (up 68) | 637 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,970 cases (up 3) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,773 cases (up 9) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,845 cases (up 5) | 132 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 40,192 cases (up 64) | 411 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,555 cases (up 8) | 352 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,641 cases (up 24) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,711 cases (up 15) | 229 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,507 (up 13) | 195 deaths (no change)

——————————————————————

FROM MONDAY:

As of December 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,936 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 783,604. The current total death count is 14,934.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 2 to December 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 80 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 12,817 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,745,432 doses, including 2,310,607 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 302,106 vaccine series have been initiated and 272,386 (44.94% of the population) have been completed. A total of 661,441 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

241 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 34 from Friday). 33 of those patients were on ventilators (down 4 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 354 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,776 cases (up 22)| 254 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 35,400 cases (up 103) | 637 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,967 cases (up 8) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,764 cases (up 25) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,840 cases (up 4) | 132 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 40,128 cases (up 97) | 411 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,547 cases (up 24) | 352 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,617 cases (up 16) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,711 cases (up 33) | 229 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,494 (up 22) | 195 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

——————————————————————

FROM FRIDAY:

As of December 17, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,101 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 780,668. The current total death count is 14,924.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 2 to December 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 80 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 10,997 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,732,615 doses, including 2,306,234 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 301,395 vaccine series have been initiated and 271,760 (44.84% of the population) have been completed. A total of 631,423 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

207 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 11 from Thursday). 37 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 106 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,754 cases (up 4)| 254 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 35,297 cases (up 36) | 637 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,959 cases (up 1) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,739 cases (up 3) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,836 cases (up 2) | 131 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 40,031 cases (up 23) | 411 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 14,523 cases (up 9) | 352 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 8,601 cases (up 6) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,678 cases (up 9) | 229 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,472 (up 13) | 195 deaths (no change)

——————————————————————

FROM THURSDAY:

As of December 16, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,025 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 779,567. The current total death count is 14,918.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 2 to December 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 10,997 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,732,615 doses, including 2,306,234 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 301,395 vaccine series have been initiated and 271,760 (44.84% of the population) have been completed. A total of 631,423 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

196 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 8 from Wednesday). 40 of those patients were on ventilators (up 4 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 132 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,750 cases (up 5)| 254 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 35,261 cases (up 29) | 636 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,958 cases (up 3) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,736 cases (up 9) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,834 cases (up 2) | 131 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 40,008 cases (up 51) | 410 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,514 cases (up 11) | 351 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,595 cases (up 5) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,669 cases (up 14) | 229 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,459 (up 3) | 195 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of December 15, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 846 and there have been 15 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 778,542. The current total death count is 14,912.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 2 to December 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 10,997 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,734,745 doses, including 2,298,235 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 300,425 vaccine series have been initiated and 270,842 (44.69% of the population) have been completed. A total of 585,038 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

204 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 6 from Tuesday). 36 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 97 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,745 cases (up 3)| 253 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 35,232 cases (up 29) | 635 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,955 cases (up 2) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,727 cases (up 2) | 231 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,832 cases (up 1) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,957 cases (up 31) | 410 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,503 cases (up 10) | 351 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,590 cases (up 7) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,655 cases (up 5) | 229 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,456 (up 7) | 195 deaths (no change)



