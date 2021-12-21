COVID-19: State update - 785,333 cases, 14,937 deaths

As of December 21, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,729 and there have been 3 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 785,333. The current total death count is 14,937.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 2 to December 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 79 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 12,817 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,745,432 doses, including 2,310,607 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 302,106 vaccine series have been initiated and 272,386 (44.94% of the population) have been completed. A total of 661,441 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

265 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 24 from Monday). 35 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 218 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,785 cases (up 9)| 254 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 35,468 cases (up 68) | 637 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,970 cases (up 3) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,773 cases (up 9) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,845 cases (up 5) | 132 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 40,192 cases (up 64) | 411 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,555 cases (up 8) | 352 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,641 cases (up 24) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,711 cases (up 15) | 229 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,4507 (up 13) | 195 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

