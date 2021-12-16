COVID-19: State Update - 779,567 cases, 14,918 deaths

As of December 16, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,025 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 779,567. The current total death count is 14,918.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 2 to December 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 10,997 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,732,615 doses, including 2,306,234 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 301,395 vaccine series have been initiated and 271,760 (44.84% of the population) have been completed. A total of 631,423 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

196 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 8 from Wednesday). 40 of those patients were on ventilators (up 4 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 132 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,750 cases (up 5)| 254 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 35,261 cases (up 29) | 636 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,958 cases (up 3) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,736 cases (up 9) | 231 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,834 cases (up 2) | 131 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 40,008 cases (up 51) | 410 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,514 cases (up 11) | 351 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,595 cases (up 5) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,669 cases (up 14) | 229 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,459 (up 3) | 195 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of December 15, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 846 and there have been 15 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 778,542. The current total death count is 14,912.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 2 to December 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 10,997 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,734,745 doses, including 2,298,235 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 300,425 vaccine series have been initiated and 270,842 (44.69% of the population) have been completed. A total of 585,038 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

204 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 6 from Tuesday). 36 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 97 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,745 cases (up 3)| 253 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 35,232 cases (up 29) | 635 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,955 cases (up 2) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,727 cases (up 2) | 231 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,832 cases (up 1) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,957 cases (up 31) | 410 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,503 cases (up 10) | 351 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,590 cases (up 7) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,655 cases (up 5) | 229 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,456 (up 7) | 195 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY:

As of December 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 590 and there have been 13 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 777,696. The current total death count is 14,897.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 87 percent of deaths from November 25 to December 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 10,997 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,734,745 doses, including 2,298,235 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 300,425 vaccine series have been initiated and 270,842 (44.69% of the population) have been completed. A total of 585,038 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

198 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 1 from Monday). 33 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 105 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,742 cases (up 9)| 252 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 35,203 cases (up 21) | 635 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 5,953 cases (no change) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,725 cases (up 14) | 230 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,831 cases (no change) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,926 cases (up 32) | 410 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,493 cases (up 10) | 351 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,583 cases (up 2) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,650 cases (up 5) | 228 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,449 (up 12) | 195 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM MONDAY:

As of December 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,171 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 777,106. The current total death count is 14,884.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 87 percent of deaths from November 25 to December 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 10,997 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,734,745 doses, including 2,298,235 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 300,425 vaccine series have been initiated and 270,842 (44.69% of the population) have been completed. A total of 585,038 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

199 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 2 from Friday). 31 of those patients were on ventilators (up 5 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 180 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,733 cases (up 7)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 35,182 cases (up 47) | 633 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,953 cases (up 4) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,711 cases (up 4) | 229 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,831 cases (up 10) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,894 cases (up 54) | 410 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,483 cases (up 14) | 351 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,581 cases (up 16) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,645 cases (up 16) | 228 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,437 (up 8) | 195 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM FRIDAY:

As of December 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 567 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 775,935. The current total death count is 14,877.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 87 percent of deaths from November 25 to December 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,604 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,723,748 doses, including 2,289,407 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 299,390 vaccine series have been initiated and 269,970 (44.55% of the population) have been completed. A total of 544,317 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

201 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 13 from Thursday). 26 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 86 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,726 cases (up 7)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 35,137 cases (up 9) | 633 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 5,949 cases (up 3) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,707 cases (up 17) | 228 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,821 cases (up 2) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,840 cases (up 26) | 410 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,469 cases (up 7) | 351 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,565 cases (up 5) | 163 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 8,629 cases (up 3) | 227 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,429 (up 7) | 195 deaths (up 1)

—————————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY:

As of December 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 455 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 775,368. The current total death count is 14,867.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 87 percent of deaths from November 25 to December 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 81 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,604 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,723,748 doses, including 2,289,407 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 299,390 vaccine series have been initiated and 269,970 (44.55% of the population) have been completed. A total of 544,317 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

214 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 3 from Wednesday) 25 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 75 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,719 cases (up 6)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -35,128 cases (up 22) | 631 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,946 cases (up 3) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,690 cases (up 6) | 228 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,819 cases (up 1) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,814 cases (up 20) | 410 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,462 cases (up 9) | 351 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,560 cases (up 3) | 163 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 8,626 cases (up 2) | 227 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,422 (up 3) | 194 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel