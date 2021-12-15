COVID-19: State Update - 778,542 cases, 14,912 deaths

As of December 15, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 846 and there have been 15 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 778,542. The current total death count is 14,912.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 74 percent of deaths from December 2 to December 8, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 10,997 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,734,745 doses, including 2,298,235 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 300,425 vaccine series have been initiated and 270,842 (44.69% of the population) have been completed. A total of 585,038 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

204 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 6 from Tuesday). 36 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 97 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,745 cases (up 3)| 253 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 35,232 cases (up 29) | 635 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,955 cases (up 2) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,727 cases (up 2) | 231 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,832 cases (up 1) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,957 cases (up 31) | 410 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,503 cases (up 10) | 351 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,590 cases (up 7) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,655 cases (up 5) | 229 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,456 (up 7) | 195 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

