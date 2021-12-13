COVID-19: State Update - 777,106 cases, 14,884 deaths

As of December 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,171 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 777,106. The current total death count is 14,884.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 87 percent of deaths from November 25 to December 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 10,997 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,734,745 doses, including 2,298,235 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 300,425 vaccine series have been initiated and 270,842 (44.69% of the population) have been completed. A total of 585,038 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

199 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 2 from Friday). 31 of those patients were on ventilators (up 5 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 180 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,733 cases (up 7)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 35,182 cases (up 47) | 633 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,953 cases (up 4) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,711 cases (up 4) | 229 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,831 cases (up 10) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,894 cases (up 54) | 410 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,483 cases (up 14) | 351 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,581 cases (up 16) | 163 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,645 cases (up 16) | 228 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,437 (up 8) | 195 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————————————-

FROM FRIDAY:

As of December 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 567 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 775,935. The current total death count is 14,877.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 87 percent of deaths from November 25 to December 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,604 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,723,748 doses, including 2,289,407 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 299,390 vaccine series have been initiated and 269,970 (44.55% of the population) have been completed. A total of 544,317 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

201 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 13 from Thursday). 26 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 86 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,726 cases (up 7)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 35,137 cases (up 9) | 633 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 5,949 cases (up 3) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,707 cases (up 17) | 228 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,821 cases (up 2) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,840 cases (up 26) | 410 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,469 cases (up 7) | 351 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,565 cases (up 5) | 163 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 8,629 cases (up 3) | 227 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,429 (up 7) | 195 deaths (up 1)

—————————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY:

As of December 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 455 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 775,368. The current total death count is 14,867.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 87 percent of deaths from November 25 to December 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 81 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,604 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,723,748 doses, including 2,289,407 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 299,390 vaccine series have been initiated and 269,970 (44.55% of the population) have been completed. A total of 544,317 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

214 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 3 from Wednesday) 25 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 75 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,719 cases (up 6)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -35,128 cases (up 22) | 631 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,946 cases (up 3) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,690 cases (up 6) | 228 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,819 cases (up 1) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,814 cases (up 20) | 410 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,462 cases (up 9) | 351 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,560 cases (up 3) | 163 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 8,626 cases (up 2) | 227 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,422 (up 3) | 194 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of December 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 733 and there have been 17 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 774,913. The current total death count is 14,861.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 87 percent of deaths from November 25 to December 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 25,944 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,704,144 doses, including 2,281,514 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 298,170 vaccine series have been initiated and 269,014 (44.39% of the population) have been completed. A total of 512,274 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

211 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 4 from Tuesday) 27 of those patients were on ventilators (down 4 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 161 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,713 cases (up 9)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -35,106 cases (up 38) | 628 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,943 cases (up 3) | 143 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 12,684 cases (up 12) | 228 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,818 cases (up 3) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,794 cases (up 49) | 410 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 14,453 cases (up 10) | 351 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 8,557 cases (up 28) | 162 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,624 cases (up 2) | 227 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,419 (up 7) | 194 deaths (up 1)

—————————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY:

As of December 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 566 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 774,181. The current total death count is 14,844.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 71 percent of deaths from November 18 to November 24, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 25,944 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,704,144 doses, including 2,281,514 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 298,170 vaccine series have been initiated and 269,014 (44.39% of the population) have been completed. A total of 512,274 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

215 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 3 from Monday) 31 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 98 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,704 cases (up 7)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -35,068 cases (up 23) | 628 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,940 cases (up 7) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,672 cases (up 10) | 228 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,815 cases (no change) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,745 cases (up 21) | 409 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,443 cases (up 11) | 350 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,529 cases (up 8) | 162 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,622 cases (up 4) | 227 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,412 (up 7) | 193 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM MONDAY:

As of December 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 832 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 773,621. The current total death count is 14,837.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 71 percent of deaths from November 18 to November 24, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 25,944 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,704,144 doses, including 2,281,514 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 298,170 vaccine series have been initiated and 269,014 (44.39% of the population) have been completed. A total of 512,274 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

218 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 5 from Friday) 31 of those patients were on ventilators (up 7 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 152 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,697 cases (up 7)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -35,045 cases (up 35) | 628 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,933 cases (up 8) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,662 cases (up 19) | 228 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,815 cases (up 4) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,724 cases (up 44) | 409 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 14,432 cases (up 15) | 350 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,521 cases (up 10) | 162 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,618 cases (up 3) | 227 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,405 (up 7) | 193 deaths (no change)



