COVID-19: State Update - 775,935 cases, 14,877 deaths

As of December 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 567 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 775,935. The current total death count is 14,877.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 80 percent of cases and 87 percent of deaths from November 25 to December 1, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,604 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,723,748 doses, including 2,289,407 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 299,390 vaccine series have been initiated and 269,970 (44.55% of the population) have been completed. A total of 544,317 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

201 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 13 from Thursday). 26 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 75 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,726 cases (up 7)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 35,137 cases (up 9) | 633 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 5,949 cases (up 3) | 143 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,707 cases (up 17) | 228 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,821 cases (up 2) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,840 cases (up 26) | 410 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,469 cases (up 7) | 351 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,565 cases (up 5) | 163 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 8,629 cases (up 3) | 227 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,429 (up 7) | 195 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

