COVID-19: State Update - 774,181 cases, 14,844 deaths

As of December 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 566 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 774,181. The current total death count is 14,844.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 71 percent of deaths from November 18 to November 24, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 25,944 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,704,144 doses, including 2,281,514 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 298,170 vaccine series have been initiated and 269,014 (44.39% of the population) have been completed. A total of 512,274 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

215 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 3 from Monday) 31 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 98 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,704 cases (up 7)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -35,068 cases (up 23) | 628 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,940 cases (up 7) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,672 cases (up 10) | 228 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,815 cases (no change) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,745 cases (up 21) | 409 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,443 cases (up 11) | 350 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,529 cases (up 8) | 162 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,622 cases (up 4) | 227 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,412 (up 7) | 193 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————————————-

FROM MONDAY:

As of December 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 832 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 773,621. The current total death count is 14,837.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 71 percent of deaths from November 18 to November 24, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 25,944 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,704,144 doses, including 2,281,514 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 298,170 vaccine series have been initiated and 269,014 (44.39% of the population) have been completed. A total of 512,274 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

218 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 5 from Friday) 31 of those patients were on ventilators (up 7 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 152 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,697 cases (up 7)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -35,045 cases (up 35) | 628 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,933 cases (up 8) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,662 cases (up 19) | 228 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,815 cases (up 4) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,724 cases (up 44) | 409 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 14,432 cases (up 15) | 350 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,521 cases (up 10) | 162 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,618 cases (up 3) | 227 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,405 (up 7) | 193 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM FRIDAY:

As of December 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 479 and there have been 12 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 772,789. The current total death count is 14,826.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 71 percent of deaths from November 18 to November 24, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 20,933 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,678,200 doses, including 2,270,801 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 296,762 vaccine series have been initiated and 268,000 (44.22% of the population) have been completed. A total of 468,082 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

213 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 7 from Thursday) 24 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 98 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,690 cases (up 3)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -35,010 cases (up 22) | 627 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,925 cases (up 2) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,643 cases (up 7) | 228 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,811 cases (up 3) | 130 deaths (down 1)

Lafayette - 39,680 cases (up 34) | 408 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,417 cases (up 4) | 350 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,511 cases (up 3) | 162 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,615 cases (up 3) | 227 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,398 (up 17) | 193 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY:

As of December 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 473 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 772,310. The current total death count is 14,814.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 71 percent of deaths from November 18 to November 24, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 20,933 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,678,200 doses, including 2,270,801 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 296,762 vaccine series have been initiated and 268,000 (44.22% of the population) have been completed. A total of 468,082 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

206 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 3 from Wednesday) 29 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 57 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,687 cases (up 14)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,988 cases (up 7) | 626 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,923 cases (up 1) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,636 cases (up 1) | 227 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,808 cases (no change) | 131 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,646 cases (up 13) | 408 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,413 cases (up 3) | 350 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,508 cases (up 4) | 162 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,612 cases (up 7) | 227 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,397 (up 7) | 193 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of December 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 943 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 771,837. The current total death count is 14,808.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 71 percent of deaths from November 18 to November 24, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 33,274 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,657,267 doses, including 2,262,070 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 295,390 vaccine series have been initiated and 267,023 (44.06% of the population) have been completed. A total of 435,023 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

209 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 1 from Tuesday) 30 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 173 new cases and 1 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,673 cases (up 10)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,981 cases (up 28) | 626 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,922 cases (up 9) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,635 cases (up 13) | 227 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,808 cases (up 5) | 131 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,633 cases (up 67) | 408 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,410 cases (up 17) | 350 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,504 cases (up 9) | 162 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,605 cases (up 7) | 227 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,390 (up 8) | 193 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY:

As of November 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 589 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 770,894. The current total death count is 14,801.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 81 percent of cases and 78 percent of deaths from November 11 to November 17, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 33,274 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,657,267 doses, including 2,262,070 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 295,390 vaccine series have been initiated and 267,023 (44.06% of the population) have been completed. A total of 435,023 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

210 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 6 from Monday) 30 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 61 new cases and 1 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,663 cases (up 13)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,953 cases (up 11) | 626 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,913 cases (up 3) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,622 cases (up 2) | 227 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,803 cases (up 2) | 131 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,566 cases (up 14) | 408 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,393 cases (up 4) | 350 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,495 cases (up 1) | 162 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,598 cases (up 2) | 226 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,382 (up 9) | 193 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

