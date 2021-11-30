COVID-19: State Update - 770,894 cases, 14,801 deaths

As of November 30, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 589 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 770,894. The current total death count is 14,801.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 81 percent of cases and 78 percent of deaths from November 11 to November 17, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 33,274 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,657,267 doses, including 2,262,070 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 295,390 vaccine series have been initiated and 267,023 (44.06% of the population) have been completed. A total of 435,023 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

210 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 6 from Monday) 30 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 61 new cases and 1 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,663 cases (up 13)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,953 cases (up 11) | 626 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,913 cases (up 3) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,622 cases (up 2) | 227 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,803 cases (up 2) | 131 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,566 cases (up 14) | 408 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,393 cases (up 4) | 350 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,495 cases (up 1) | 162 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,598 cases (up 2) | 226 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,382 (up 9) | 193 deaths (no change)

FROM MONDAY:

As of November 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,254 and there have been 17 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 770,305. The current total death count is 14,794.

Monday's numbers include data reported to LDH since Thursday, November 25. The LDH COVID-19 dashboard was not updated on November 25 and November 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 81 percent of cases and 78 percent of deaths from November 11 to November 17, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 84 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 33,274 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,657,267 doses, including 2,262,070 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 295,390 vaccine series have been initiated and 267,023 (44.06% of the population) have been completed. A total of 435,023 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

204 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 10 from Wednesday) 31 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 220 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,650 cases (up 27)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,942 cases (up 48) | 625 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,910 cases (up 6) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,620 cases (up 17) | 227 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,801 cases (up 11) | 131 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,552 cases (up 45) | 408 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 14,389 cases (up 33) | 350 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 8,494 cases (up 4) | 162 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 8,596 cases (up 12) | 226 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,373 (up 17) | 193 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of November 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 337 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 769,051. The current total death count is 14,777.

In observance of Thanksgiving, LDH says they will not update their dashboard on November 25 and November 26. Updates will resume on Monday, November 29.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 81 percent of cases and 78 percent of deaths from November 11 to November 17, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,911 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,623,993 doses, including 2,248,242 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 293,451 vaccine series have been initiated and 265,879 (43.87% of the population) have been completed. A total of 398,453 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

194 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (no change from Tuesday) 33 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 71 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,623 cases (up 9)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,894 cases (up 19) | 624 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,904 cases (up 3) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,603 cases (up 2) | 227 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,790 cases (up 3) | 131 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,507 cases (up 10) | 407 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 14,356 cases (up 8) | 349 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,490 cases (up 4) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,584 cases (up 5) | 226 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,358 (up 8) | 193 deaths (no change)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of November 23, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 673 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 768,714. The current total death count is 14,768.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 77 percent of deaths from November 4 to November 10, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,911 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,623,993 doses, including 2,248,242 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 293,451 vaccine series have been initiated and 265,879 (43.87% of the population) have been completed. A total of 398,453 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

194 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 8 from Monday) 36 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 158 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,614 cases (up 8)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,875 cases (up 29) | 623 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,901 cases (up 7) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,601 cases (up 5) | 227 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,787 cases (up 3) | 131 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 39,497 cases (up 55) | 406 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,348 cases (up 23) | 349 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 8,486 cases (up 7) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,579 cases (up 4) | 226 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,350 (up 17) | 193 deaths (no change)

