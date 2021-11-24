COVID-19: State Update - 769,051 cases, 14,777 deaths

As of November 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 337 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 769,051. The current total death count is 14,777.

In observance of Thanksgiving, LDH says they will not update their dashboard on November 25 and November 26. Updates will resume on Monday, November 29.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 81 percent of cases and 78 percent of deaths from November 11 to November 17, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,911 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,623,993 doses, including 2,248,242 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 293,451 vaccine series have been initiated and 265,879 (43.87% of the population) have been completed. A total of 398,453 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

194 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (no change from Tuesday) 33 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 71 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,623 cases (up 9)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,894 cases (up 19) | 624 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,904 cases (up 3) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,603 cases (up 2) | 227 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,790 cases (up 3) | 131 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,507 cases (up 10) | 407 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 14,356 cases (up 8) | 349 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,490 cases (up 4) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,584 cases (up 5) | 226 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,358 (up 8) | 193 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY:

As of November 23, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 673 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 768,714. The current total death count is 14,768.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 77 percent of deaths from November 4 to November 10, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,911 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,623,993 doses, including 2,248,242 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 293,451 vaccine series have been initiated and 265,879 (43.87% of the population) have been completed. A total of 398,453 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

194 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 8 from Monday) 36 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 158 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,614 cases (up 8)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,875 cases (up 29) | 623 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,901 cases (up 7) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,601 cases (up 5) | 227 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,787 cases (up 3) | 131 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 39,497 cases (up 55) | 406 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,348 cases (up 23) | 349 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 8,486 cases (up 7) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,579 cases (up 4) | 226 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,350 (up 17) | 193 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM MONDAY:

As of November 22, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 711 and there have been 5 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 768,041. The current total death count is 14,754.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 77 percent of deaths from November 4 to November 10, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 20,670 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,605,082 doses, including 2,241,395 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 292,162 vaccine series have been initiated and 265,071 (43.74% of the population) have been completed. A total of 368,515 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

202 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 2 from Friday) 34 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 110 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,606 cases (up 7)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,846 cases (up 43) | 623 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,894 cases (up 2) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,596 cases (up 6) | 227 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,784 cases (up 3) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,442 cases (up 27) | 406 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,325 cases (up 12) | 347 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,479 cases (up 4) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,575 cases (up 3) | 226 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,333 (up 3) | 193 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM FRIDAY:

As of November 19, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 481 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 767,330. The current total death count is 14,749.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 77 percent of deaths from November 4 to November 10, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 20,670 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,605,082 doses, including 2,241,395 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 292,162 vaccine series have been initiated and 265,071 (43.74% of the population) have been completed. A total of 368,515 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 17, LDH recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all fully-vaccinated Louisianans ages 18 and older.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

200 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 1 from Thursday) 33 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 87 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,599 cases (up 6)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,803 cases (up 23) | 623 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,892 cases (up 3) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,590 cases (up 12) | 227 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,781 cases (up 2) | 130 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,415 cases (up 16) | 406 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,313 cases (up 11) | 347 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,475 cases (up 5) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,572 cases (up 2) | 225 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,330 (up 7) | 193 deaths (up 1)

—————————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY:

As of November 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 458 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 766,849. The current total death count is 14,735.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 77 percent of deaths from November 4 to November 10, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 20,670 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,605,082 doses, including 2,241,395 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 292,162 vaccine series have been initiated and 265,071 (43.74% of the population) have been completed. A total of 368,515 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

199 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 4 from Wednesday) 31 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 81 new cases and 1 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,593 cases (up 12)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,780 cases (up 21) | 622 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,889 cases (no change) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,578 cases (up 6) | 227 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,779 cases (up 2) | 130 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 39,399 cases (up 22) | 406 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,302 cases (up 6) | 347 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,470 cases (up 5) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,570 cases (up 3) | 224 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,323 (up 4) | 192 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of November 17, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 625 and there have been 16 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 766,391. The current total death count is 14,724.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 77 percent of deaths from November 4 to November 10, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,555 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,584,412 doses, including 2,234,221 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 290,726 vaccine series have been initiated and 264,209 (43.59% of the population) have been completed. A total of 342,629 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

195 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 14 from Tuesday) 36 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 104 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,581 cases (up 7)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,759 cases (up 27) | 622 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,889 cases (up 4) | 142 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 12,572 cases (up 9) | 227 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,777 cases (up 4) | 129 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 39,377 cases (up 27) | 406 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 14,296 cases (up 16) | 347 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,465 cases (up 1) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,567 cases (up 3) | 224 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,319 (up 6) | 192 deaths (up 1)

------------------------------------------------------------

