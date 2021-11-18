COVID-19: State Update - 766,849 cases, 14,735 deaths

As of November 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 458 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 766,849. The current total death count is 14,735.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 77 percent of deaths from November 4 to November 10, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 20,670 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,605,082 doses, including 2,241,395 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 292,162 vaccine series have been initiated and 265,071 (43.74% of the population) have been completed. A total of 368,515 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

199 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 4 from Wednesday) 31 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 81 new cases and 1 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,593 cases (up 12)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,780 cases (up 21) | 622 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,889 cases (no change) | 142 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,578 cases (up 6) | 227 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,779 cases (up 2) | 130 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 39,399 cases (up 22) | 406 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,302 cases (up 6) | 347 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,470 cases (up 5) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,570 cases (up 3) | 224 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,323 (up 4) | 192 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of November 17, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 625 and there have been 16 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 766,391. The current total death count is 14,724.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 77 percent of deaths from November 4 to November 10, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,555 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,584,412 doses, including 2,234,221 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 290,726 vaccine series have been initiated and 264,209 (43.59% of the population) have been completed. A total of 342,629 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

195 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 14 from Tuesday) 36 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 104 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,581 cases (up 7)| 251 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,759 cases (up 27) | 622 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,889 cases (up 4) | 142 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 12,572 cases (up 9) | 227 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,777 cases (up 4) | 129 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 39,377 cases (up 27) | 406 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 14,296 cases (up 16) | 347 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,465 cases (up 1) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,567 cases (up 3) | 224 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,319 (up 6) | 192 deaths (up 1)

—————————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY:

As of November 16, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 470 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 765,766. The current total death count is 14,708.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 81 percent of cases and 78 percent of deaths from October 28 to November 3, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,555 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,584,412 doses, including 2,234,221 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 290,726 vaccine series have been initiated and 264,209 (43.59% of the population) have been completed. A total of 342,629 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

209 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 13 from Monday) 36 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 81 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,574 cases (up 7)| 251 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -34,732 cases (up 23) | 622 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,885 cases (up 2) | 141 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,563 cases (up 5) | 226 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,773 cases (up 2) | 128 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,350 cases (up 28) | 405 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,280 cases (up 3) | 347 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,464 cases (up 7) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,564 cases (up 1) | 224 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,313 (up 3) | 191 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM MONDAY:

As of November 15, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 942 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 765,296. The current total death count is 14,699.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 81 percent of cases and 78 percent of deaths from October 28 to November 3, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,555 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,584,412 doses, including 2,234,221 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 290,726 vaccine series have been initiated and 264,209 (43.59% of the population) have been completed. A total of 342,629 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

196 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 17 from Friday) 34 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 184 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,567 cases (up 19)| 250 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -34,709 cases (up 43) | 622 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,883 cases (up 5) | 141 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,558 cases (up 10) | 226 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,771 cases (up 11) | 128 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,322 cases (up 53) | 405 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 14,277 cases (up 19) | 347 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,457 cases (up 5) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,563 cases (up 5) | 223 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,310 (up 14) | 191 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM FRIDAY:

As of November 12, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 726 and there have been 23 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 764,354. The current total death count is 14,685.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 81 percent of cases and 78 percent of deaths from October 28 to November 3, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,273 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,566,857 doses, including 2,228,298 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 289,936 vaccine series have been initiated and 263,650 (43.5% of the population) have been completed. A total of 293,133 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

213 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 18 from Wednesday) 37 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 95 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,548 cases (up 5)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,666 cases (up 22) | 622 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,878 cases (up 6) | 141 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,548 cases (up 4) | 226 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,760 cases (up 4) | 128 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 39,269 cases (up 23) | 404 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,258 cases (up 16) | 347 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,452 cases (up 7) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,558 cases (up 3) | 223 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,296 (up 5) | 191 deaths (up 1)

—————————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY:

Data was not updated on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in observance of Veterans Day.

------------------------------------------------------------

