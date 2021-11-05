COVID-19: State Update - 761,849 cases, 14,615 deaths

As of November 5, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 538 and there have been 18 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 761,849. The current total death count is 14,615.

LDH says that the November 5 update includes a backlog of 316 cases reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from October 21 to October 27, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 12,036 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,530,704 doses, including 2,212,585 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 287,774 vaccine series have been initiated and 261,902 (43.21% of the population) have been completed. A total of 261,919 "extra doses" have been administered since the last update.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

226 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 9 from Thursday) 38 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 38 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,516 cases (up 4)| 250 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,556 cases (up 8) | 614 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,857 cases (no change) | 140 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,516 cases (up 2) | 225 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,738 cases (up 1) | 127 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,163 cases (up 7) | 404 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 14,188 cases (up 11) | 346 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,431 cases (up 1) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,546 cases (up 1) | 221 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,261 (up 3) | 189 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

FROM THURSDAY:

As of November 4, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 620 and there have been 12 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 761,311. The current total death count is 14,597.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83 percent of cases and 76 percent of deaths from October 21 to October 27, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,783 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,518,668 doses, including 2,206,879 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 287,173 vaccine series have been initiated and 261,239 (43.1% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

235 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 9 from Wednesday) 39 of those patients were on ventilators (down 4 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 151 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,512 cases (up 4)| 250 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -34,548 cases (up 28) | 614 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,857 cases (up 2) | 140 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,514 cases (up 24) | 225 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,737 cases (up 7) | 127 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,156 cases (up 47) | 403 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,177 cases (up 16) | 346 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,430 cases (up 12) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,545 cases (up 3) | 221 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,258 (up 8) | 189 deaths (no change)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of November 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 445 and there have been 20 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 760,691. The current total death count is 14,585.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from October 21 to October 27, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 82 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,783 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,518,668 doses, including 2,206,879 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 287,173 vaccine series have been initiated and 261,239 (43.1% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, November 3, the CDC and LDH recommended all children 5 years and above get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

244 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 3 from Tuesday) 43 of those patients were on ventilators (down 4 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 81 new cases and 1 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,508 cases (up 4)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,520 cases (up 13) | 613 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,855 cases (up 2) | 140 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,490 cases (up 8) | 225 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,730 cases (up 2) | 127 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 39,109 cases (up 20) | 403 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,161 cases (up 17) | 346 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,418 cases (up 2) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,542 cases (up 3) | 221 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,250 (up 10) | 189 deaths (no change)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of November 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 247 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 760,246. The current total death count is 14,565.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 76 percent of deaths from October 14 to October 20, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,783 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,518,668 doses, including 2,206,879 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 287,173 vaccine series have been initiated and 261,239 (43.1% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

247 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 24 from Monday) 47 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 41 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,504 cases (no change)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,507 cases (up 13) | 613 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,853 cases (no change) | 140 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,482 cases (no change) | 225 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,728 cases (up 2) | 126 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,089 cases (up 9) | 403 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,144 cases (up 10) | 346 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,416 cases (no change) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,539 cases (no change) | 221 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,240 (up 7) | 189 deaths (no change)

FROM MONDAY:

As of November 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,529 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 760,000. The current total death count is 14,555.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 76 percent of deaths from October 14 to October 20, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,566 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,499,885 doses, including 2,197,960 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 286,243 vaccine series have been initiated and 260,248 (42.94%% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

271 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 36 from Friday) 46 of those patients were on ventilators (down 7 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 357 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,504 cases (up 17)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,494 cases (up 27) | 613 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,853 cases (up 8) | 140 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,482 cases (up 30) | 225 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,726 cases (up 10) | 126 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,080 cases (up 197) | 403 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,134 cases (up 31) | 346 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 8,416 cases (up 9) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,539 cases (up 2) | 221 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,233 (up 26) | 189 deaths (no change)

As of October 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 241 and there have been 22 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 758,471. The current total death count is 14,547.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 76 percent of deaths from October 14 to October 20, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,566 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,499,885 doses, including 2,197,960 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 286,243 vaccine series have been initiated and 260,248 (42.94%% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

307 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 2 from Thursday) 53 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 40 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,487 cases (up 3)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,467 cases (up 13) | 613 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,845 cases (up 2) | 140 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,452 cases (up 1) | 225 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,716 cases (up 1) | 126 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,883 cases (up 8) | 403 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,103 cases (up 8) | 345 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 8,407 cases (up 1) | 161 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 8,537 cases (up 1) | 221 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,207 (up 2) | 189 deaths (up 1)

FROM THURSDAY:

As of October 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 491 and there have been 19 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 758,230. The current total death count is 14,525.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 76 percent of deaths from October 14 to October 20, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,566 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,499,885 doses, including 2,197,960 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 286,243 vaccine series have been initiated and 260,248 (42.94%% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

305 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 5 from Wednesday) 54 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 98 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,484 cases (up 9)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,454 cases (up 15) | 612 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,843 cases (up 7) | 140 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,451 cases (up 9) | 224 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,715 cases (up 1) | 126 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,875 cases (up 27) | 403 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 14,095 cases (up 14) | 344 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,406 cases (up 2) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,536 cases (up 1) | 221 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,205 (up 13) | 188 deaths (up 1)



