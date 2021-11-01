COVID-19: State Update - 760,000 cases, 14,555 deaths

As of November 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,529 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 760,000. The current total death count is 14,555.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 76 percent of deaths from October 14 to October 20, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,566 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,499,885 doses, including 2,197,960 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 286,243 vaccine series have been initiated and 260,248 (42.94%% of the population) have been completed.

271 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 36 from Friday) 46 of those patients were on ventilators (down 7 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 357 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,504 cases (up 17)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,494 cases (up 27) | 613 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,853 cases (up 8) | 140 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,482 cases (up 30) | 225 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,726 cases (up 10) | 126 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 39,080 cases (up 197) | 403 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,134 cases (up 31) | 346 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 8,416 cases (up 9) | 161 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,539 cases (up 2) | 221 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,233 (up 26) | 189 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

As of October 29, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 241 and there have been 22 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 758,471. The current total death count is 14,547.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 76 percent of deaths from October 14 to October 20, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,566 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,499,885 doses, including 2,197,960 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 286,243 vaccine series have been initiated and 260,248 (42.94%% of the population) have been completed.

307 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 2 from Thursday) 53 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 40 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,487 cases (up 3)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,467 cases (up 13) | 613 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,845 cases (up 2) | 140 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,452 cases (up 1) | 225 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,716 cases (up 1) | 126 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,883 cases (up 8) | 403 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,103 cases (up 8) | 345 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 8,407 cases (up 1) | 161 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 8,537 cases (up 1) | 221 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,207 (up 2) | 189 deaths (up 1)

FROM THURSDAY:

As of October 28, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 491 and there have been 19 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 758,230. The current total death count is 14,525.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 76 percent of deaths from October 14 to October 20, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 17,566 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,499,885 doses, including 2,197,960 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 286,243 vaccine series have been initiated and 260,248 (42.94%% of the population) have been completed.

305 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 5 from Wednesday) 54 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 98 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,484 cases (up 9)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,454 cases (up 15) | 612 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,843 cases (up 7) | 140 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,451 cases (up 9) | 224 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,715 cases (up 1) | 126 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,875 cases (up 27) | 403 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 14,095 cases (up 14) | 344 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,406 cases (up 2) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,536 cases (up 1) | 221 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,205 (up 13) | 188 deaths (up 1)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of October 27, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 770 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 757,739. The current total death count is 14,506.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82 percent of cases and 76 percent of deaths from October 14 to October 20, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 15,455 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,482,319 doses, including 2,189,636 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 285,269 vaccine series have been initiated and 259,272 (42.78%% of the population) have been completed.

310 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 13 from Tuesday) 53 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 273 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,475 cases (up 25)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,439 cases (up 44) | 612 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 5,836 cases (up 8) | 140 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,442 cases (up 19) | 224 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,714 cases (up 7) | 126 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,848 cases (up 102) | 401 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,081 cases (up 33) | 344 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,404 cases (up 19) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,535 cases (up 5) | 221 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,192 (up 11) | 187 deaths (no change)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of October 26, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 460 and there have been 16 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 756,969. The current total death count is 14,496.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83 percent of cases and 76 percent of deaths from October 7 to October 13, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 15,455 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,482,319 doses, including 2,189,636 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 285,269 vaccine series have been initiated and 259,272 (42.78%% of the population) have been completed.

323 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 9 from Monday) 54 of those patients were on ventilators (up 4 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 127 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,450 cases (up 11)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,395 cases (up 17) | 610 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,828 cases (up 17) | 140 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,423 cases (up 10) | 224 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,707 cases (up 4) | 126 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,746 cases (up 43) | 401 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,048 cases (up 9) | 344 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,385 cases (up 2) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,530 cases (up 3) | 221 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,181 (up 11) | 187 deaths (no change)

FROM MONDAY:

As of October 25, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 878 and there have been 18 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 756,509. The current total death count is 14,480.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83 percent of cases and 76 percent of deaths from October 7 to October 13, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 15,455 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,482,319 doses, including 2,189,636 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 285,269 vaccine series have been initiated and 259,272 (42.78%% of the population) have been completed.

332 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 10 from Friday) 50 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 186 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,439 cases (up 13)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,378 cases (up 47) | 610 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,811 cases (up 9) | 140 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,413 cases (up 7) | 224 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,703 cases (up 8) | 126 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,703 cases (up 42) | 401 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 14,039 cases (up 33) | 344 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,383 cases (up 11) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,527 cases (up 8) | 221 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,170 (up 8) | 187 deaths (no change)



