COVID-19: State Update - 754,950 cases, 14,446 deaths

As of October 21, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 923 and there have been 22 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 754,950. The current total death count is 14,446.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83 percent of cases and 76 percent of deaths from October 7 to October 13, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 15,387 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,466,864 doses, including 2,181,459 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 284,575 vaccine series have been initiated and 258,393 (42.64%% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

354 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 26 from Wednesday) 52 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 275 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,417 cases (up 13)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,290 cases (up 38) | 610 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,792 cases (up 21) | 139 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,395 cases (up 27) | 224 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,695 cases (up 5) | 126 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 38,623 cases (up 85) | 400 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,983 cases (up 46) | 344 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,365 cases (up 6) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,516 cases (up 7) | 221 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 10,148 (up 27) | 187 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of October 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 502 and there have been 36 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 754,027. The current total death count is 14,424.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83 percent of cases and 76 percent of deaths from October 7 to October 13, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,926 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,451,477 doses, including 2,173,032 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 283,698 vaccine series have been initiated and 257,340 (42.46%% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

380 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 19 from Tuesday) 55 of those patients were on ventilators (down 6 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 87 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,404 cases (up 8)| 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,252 cases (up 30) | 609 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,771 cases (up 5) | 139 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,368 cases (up 4) | 224 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,690 cases (up 3) | 125 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,538 cases (up 16) | 400 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 13,937 cases (up 5) | 344 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,359 cases (up 2) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,509 cases (up 3) | 219 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,121 (up 11) | 187 deaths (up 1)

—————————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY

As of October 19. the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 581 and there have been 38 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 752,951. The current total death count is 14,350.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 84 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from September 30 to October 6, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,926 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,451,477 doses, including 2,173,032 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 283,698 vaccine series have been initiated and 257,340 (42.46%% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

399 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 22 from Monday) 61 of those patients were on ventilators.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,396 cases | 249 deaths

Calcasieu -34,222 cases | 606 deaths

Evangeline - 5,766 cases | 139 deaths

Iberia - 12,364 cases | 224 deaths

Jefferson Davis - 4,687 cases | 125 deaths

Lafayette - 38,522 cases | 399 deaths

St. Landry - 13,932 cases | 344 deaths

St. Martin - 8,357 cases | 160 deaths

St. Mary - 8,509 cases | 219 deaths

Vermilion - 10,110 | 186 deaths

—————————————————————-

FROM MONDAY

As of October 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,077 and there have been 29 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 752,951. The current total death count is 14,350.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 84 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from September 30 to October 6, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,926 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,451,477 doses, including 2,173,032 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 283,698 vaccine series have been initiated and 257,340 (42.46%% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

421 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 35 from Friday)

—————————————————————-

FROM FRIDAY

As of October 15, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 559 and there have been 25 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 751,874. The current total death count is 14,321.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 84 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from September 30 to October 6, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 82 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,441 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,432,551 doses, including 2,162,334 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 282,900 vaccine series have been initiated and 256,222 (42.28%% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

456 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down17 from Thursday) 80 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 144 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,379 cases (up 8) | 249 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,107 cases (up 46) | 602 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,744 cases (up 21) | 139 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,346 cases (up 4) | 223 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,676 cases (up 5) | 124 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,387 cases (up 25) | 399 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 13,904 cases (up 13) | 342 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,331 cases (up 8) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,498 cases (up 9) | 217 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,090 (up 5) | 184 deaths (up 1)

—————————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY

As of October 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 842 and there have been 28 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 751,315. The current total death count is 14,296.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 84 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from September 30 to October 6, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 18,441 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,432,551 doses, including 2,162,334 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 282,900 vaccine series have been initiated and 256,222 (42.28%% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

472 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 5 from Wednesday) 85 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 161 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,371 cases (up 15) | 249 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -34,061 cases (up 50) | 601 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,723 cases (up 10) | 139 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,342 cases (up 2) | 223 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,671 cases (up 6) | 124 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,362 cases (up 36) | 398 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 13,891 cases (up 9) | 342 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,323 cases (up 15) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,489 cases (up 7) | 216 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 10,085 (up 11) | 183 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

