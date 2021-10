COVID-19: State Update - 750,473 cases, 14,268 deaths

As of October 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 551 and there have been 30 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 750,473. The current total death count is 14,268.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 84 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from September 23 to September 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,296 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,414,110 doses, including 2,151,287 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 282,078 vaccine series have been initiated and 255,039 (42.08%% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

477 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 29 from Tuesday) 88 of those patients were on ventilators (down 14 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 110 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,356 cases (up 11) | 248 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -34,011 cases (up 43) | 601 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,713 cases (up 6) | 139 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,340 cases (up 1) | 223 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,665 cases (up 2) | 124 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 38,326 cases (up 19) | 397 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,882 cases (up 4) | 342 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,308 cases (up 8) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,482 cases (up 8) | 214 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,074 (up 8) | 183 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

—————————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY:

As of October 12, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,129 and there have been 34 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 749,922. The current total death count is 14,238.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 85 percent of cases and 82 percent of deaths from September 23 to September 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,296 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,414,110 doses, including 2,151,287 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 282,078 vaccine series have been initiated and 255,039 (42.08%% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

506 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 19 from Monday) 102 of those patients were on ventilators ( down 13 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 227 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,348 cases (up 11) | 248 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -33,968 cases (up 54) | 598 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,707 cases (up 14) | 139 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 12,339 cases (up 8) | 222 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,663 cases (up 5) | 123 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 38,307 cases (up 82) | 397 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 13,878 cases (up 10) | 342 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 8,300 cases (up 19) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,474 cases (up 8) | 214 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,066 (up 5) | 183 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————-

FROM MONDAY

As of October 11, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,464 and there have been 31 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 748,793. The current total death count is 14,204.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 85 percent of cases and 82 percent of deaths from September 23 to September 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 82 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,296 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,414,110 doses, including 2,151,287 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 282,078 vaccine series have been initiated and 255,039 (42.08%% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

525 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 67 from Friday) 115 of those patients were on ventilators ( down 8 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 261 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,337 cases (up 20) | 247 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -33,914 cases (up 76) | 595 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,693 cases (up 13) | 138 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,331 cases (up 10) | 222 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,658 cases (up 5) | 122 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,225 cases (up 56) | 396 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 13,868 cases (up 20) | 341 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,281 cases (up 13) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,466 cases (up 18) | 213 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 10,061 (up 10) | 183 deaths (no change)

—————————————————————

FROM FRIDAY

As of October 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 787 and there have been 34 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 747,329. The current total death count is 14,173.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 85 percent of cases and 82 percent of deaths from September 23 to September 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 81 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,596 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,394,814 doses, including 2,140,427 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 281,210 vaccine series have been initiated and 253,793 (41.88% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

592 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 14 from Thursday) 115 of those patients were on ventilators ( down 2 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 156 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,317 cases (up 8) | 247 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu -33,838 cases (up 47) | 595 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,680 cases (up 15) | 138 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 12,321 cases (up 5) | 221 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 4,653 cases (up 10) | 122 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,169 cases (up 29) | 395 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 13,848 cases (up 9) | 341 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 8,268 cases (up 5) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,448 cases (up 13) | 212 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,051 (up 15) | 183 deaths (up 1)

————————————————————

THURSDAY 7

As of October 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 971 and there have been 37 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 746,524. The current total death count is 14,139.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 85 percent of cases and 82 percent of deaths from September 23 to September 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,596 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,394,814 doses, including 2,140,427 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 281,210 vaccine series have been initiated and 253,793 (41.88% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

606 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 32 from Wednesday) 117 of those patients were on ventilators ( down 9 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 237 new cases and 13 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,309 cases (up 4) | 246 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu -33,791 cases (up 49) | 592 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 5,667 cases (up 15) | 138 deaths (up 3)

Iberia - 12,316 cases (up 30) | 220 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,643 cases (up 4) | 122 deaths (up1)

Lafayette - 38,140 cases (up 81) | 393 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 13,839 cases (up 17) | 340 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,263 cases (up 6) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,435 cases (up 6) | 212 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,036 (up 25) | 182 deaths (up 2)

——————————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY

As of October 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 920 and there have been 34 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 745,571. The current total death count is 14,102.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 85 percent of cases and 82 percent of deaths from September 23 to September 29, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 80 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,256 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,375,218 doses, including 2,129,340 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 280,209 vaccine series have been initiated and 252,486 (41.66% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

638 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 33 from Tuesday) 125 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 134 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 10,305 cases (up 5) | 244 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -33,742 cases (up 57) | 589 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 5,652 cases (up 6) | 135 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 12,286 cases (up 3) | 220 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,639 cases (up 4) | 121 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 38,059 cases (up 29) | 391 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 13,822 cases (up 7) | 340 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 8,259 cases (up 4) | 160 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 8,429 cases (up 7) | 212 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 10,011 (up 12) | 180 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

